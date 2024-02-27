Makeup Tips For Beginners: Common Mistakes To Avoid

Makeup can be considered a girl's best friend and everyone uses makeup to hide their flaws or baggy eyes due to a late night from the day before. The choice of makeup products and the amount of makeup one uses can differ from person to person. Some may like a nude look, matte finish, or dewy makeup, or some may like a no-makeup look. But there are a few initial and final steps that are common in every type of look and we are here to point out a few common mistakes that people make in these steps.
Here are a few mistakes you can avoid if you are a beginner when it comes to makeup.
1. Overwashing your wash
Cleansing or washing the face is the first and the most important step in makeup. Everyone has a different skin type, and with age, our skin undergoes many changes. And if you apply foundation and notice dry, flaky skin, it is a sign that you need to stop over-washing your face. It is recommended to wash your face twice daily using a mild, gentle cleanser. It helps in smooth and even base applications.
2. Applying makeup on dry skin
One of the biggest makeup mistakes is applying makeup on dry skin which makes the face look dull, cracked, old, and tired. It is recommended to apply makeup on a properly moisturized face. So, ensure that the face is properly hydrated before you apply makeup.
3. Applying makeup in the wrong lighting
In regards to makeup, you need to test the products that suit your face and skin in natural lighting. Trying on makeup in artificial lighting may result in wrong base choices and uneven application which doesn't make your makeup look flattering.
4. Avoid using the wrong blending technique
Makeup is not just about dabbing on a blush or eyeshadow. Applying even a neutral shade will look unnatural and out of place if you don't blend it properly. Mastering the art of blending is the only way to make your makeup look natural. Makeup that isn’t blended well can look quite comical.
5. Wrong shades of concealer and foundation
Applying makeup becomes much more smooth and covering flaws becomes easier if you have the correct combination of concealer and foundation for your skin tone. Make sure to apply the product on your neck and ears as well.
6. Mascara application
To prevent clumping make sure to only apply two coats of mascara. It is also recommended to replace your mascara every three to four months. Apply mascara to your lower lashes in a different manner to prevent the spider leg effect.
7. Shape your eyebrow
To enhance your eye makeup, you need to shape your eyebrows neatly. Avoid overly bushy or overdrawn eyebrows and go for a natural look.
8. Using too much face powder
As you start aging make sure to use the face powder sparingly. It emphasizes your fine lines hence try to apply it only to your T-zone and you can also try avoiding it altogether if it is not necessary.