Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Posters, Quotes and Status

Maharana Pratap was a very popular Hind Rajput King of Mewar. He was famous for his courage and valour. He was the 13th King of Mewar and his birth anniversary is observed on 9 May every year. The Hindu calendar shows that Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary falls on the Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha’s Shukla Paksha. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 9 May 2022 and everybody will be a part of it.

