Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Date, Poster, Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes

As per the Hindu calendar, the birth anniversary of the Hindu Rajput King Maharana Pratap falls on 2 June every year. However, according to the English calendar, his birthday is celebrated on 9 May. Entire India remembers Maharana Pratap because of his valour and might. He is also popular because of his brave deeds. It is to be noted that a large section of the Rajput society in Rajasthan celebrates Maharana Pratap Jayanti based on the Hindu calendar date.

According to the Hindu calendar date, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 2 June 2022. People celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap by taking out processions at many places in Rajasthan. All members of Rajput organisations pay tribute to the Hindu Rajput King Maharana Pratap at Shivaji Park in Alwar on this day.