Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Date, Poster, Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes
Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: The birth anniversary will be celebrated on 2 June 2022 as per the Hindu calendar.
As per the Hindu calendar, the birth anniversary of the Hindu Rajput King Maharana Pratap falls on 2 June every year. However, according to the English calendar, his birthday is celebrated on 9 May. Entire India remembers Maharana Pratap because of his valour and might. He is also popular because of his brave deeds. It is to be noted that a large section of the Rajput society in Rajasthan celebrates Maharana Pratap Jayanti based on the Hindu calendar date.
According to the Hindu calendar date, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 2 June 2022. People celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap by taking out processions at many places in Rajasthan. All members of Rajput organisations pay tribute to the Hindu Rajput King Maharana Pratap at Shivaji Park in Alwar on this day.
Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 is eagerly awaited by people all across India and it will be grandly celebrated on Thursday, 2 June 2022 as per the date on the Hindu calendar.
The best way to observe the day is by sending wishes, images and quotes to friends and family.
Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Quotes
On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022, we remember some of the famous quotes by the brave Hindu Rajput King:
"It's better to serve the nation, instead of wasting this life living happily and simply." - Maharana Pratap
"Time gives its legacy to a powerful and courageous person, so stay steadfast on your way." - Maharana Pratap
"Only successful and brave people have got enemies." - Maharana Pratap
"The first duty of a ruler is to protect the pride and honour of his country." - Maharana Pratap
"Apne aur apne pariwar ke alawa, jo apne rashtra ke bare mai soche wahi asli nagrik hai." - Maharana Pratap
Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Messages
Here are some Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 messages that you can send to your loved ones on his birth anniversary, 2 June 2022:
We should all take inspiration from Maharana Pratap to love our country and fight for the honour of our nation. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 to everybody.
We are fortunate to have some inspiring heroes who motivate us every day to fight for our nation. Warm wishes on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022.
Let us remember the most inspiring hero of all times on this day. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.