ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images, quotes, and greetings for friends and family on Buddha Purnima.

The Quint
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status
i

Buddha Purnima is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Buddha. As per the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the full moon day of the month of Baisakh, which usually falls in April-May of the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Buddha Purnima is celebrated on Monday, 16 May 2022.
Also Read

Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, Puja Time, and Other Important Details

Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, Puja Time, and Other Important Details

It is believed that Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, was born around the 6th-4th century BCE as Prince Siddhartha Gautama to a royal family in Lumbini, Nepal.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti is celebrated in various countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, etc.

Here, we have curated some wishes, images, and quotes that you can share with your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buddha Purnima Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

May Lord Buddha bless you with wisdom and guide you on the path of love, peace, and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Buddha Purnima is a sacred occasion dedicated to Gautama Buddha. May you overcome all your worries on this auspicious occasion.

“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”
- Gautama Buddha

“Three things can not hide for long: the Moon, the Sun, and the Truth.”
- Gautama Buddha

“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.” - Gautama Buddha

Also Read

Gautama Buddha’s Wise Words for Justin Bieber On Buddha Purnima

Gautama Buddha’s Wise Words for Justin Bieber On Buddha Purnima
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Buddha Jayanti Wishes and Images</p></div>

Buddha Jayanti Wishes and Images

(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Buddha Purnima Wishes and Images</p></div>

Buddha Purnima Wishes and Images

(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×