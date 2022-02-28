Maha Shivratri 2022 Date: Puja Timings, Fasting Rules and Other Rituals
Maha Shivratri 2022: Puja to be conducted in four phases throughout the night.
Maha Shivratri 2022 will be celebrated on 1 March 2022 in India. This festival is usually celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Falgun month.
The devotees of Lord Shiva fast for the entire day and conduct prayers during the night.
The devotees pray and praise Lord Shiva on this day. Women resort to fasting so that Lord Shiva blesses them with a good husband.
Maha Shivratri 2022 Date and Time
Maha Shivratri 2022 falls on 1 March this year and the puja time starts from 6:26 p.m. The puja is divided into four phases throughout the night.
The devotees of Lord Shiva practise meditation on this day and continuously chant Om Namah Shivay. They seek Lord Shiva's blessings and pray for stability in life.
All the devotees fast for the entire day as part of the ritual and eat food the next day.
The first phase of the Maha Shivratri 2022 puja starts on 1 March from 6:26 pm to 9:32 pm. The second phase of puja is from 9:32 pm to 12:38 am.
The third phase of the Maha Shivratri 2022 puja is on 2 March from 12:38 am to 3:45 am. The fourth and last phase of puja is from 3:45 am to 6:51 am.
The Chaturdashi Tithi begins on 1 March from 3:16 am and ends on 2 March at 1:00 am.
Maha Shivratri 2022: Fasting Rule
The devotees of Lord Shiva resort to fasting on the day of Mahashivratri until the prayer time ends. Women pray for a good husband and a prosperous life.
The devotees practise Maha Shivratri Vrat by eating no food the entire day. They are allowed to consume only milk and fruits the entire day to stay energized and healthy.
People can break their fast the next day after all the four phases of puja end.
Maha Shivratri 2022: Rituals
People who conduct the Maha Shivratri prayer have to take a second bath in the evening before sitting for the Shiva puja or visiting the temple.
The puja should be done only at night and devotees can break their fast the next day after taking a bath.
Devotees of Lord Shiva chant mantras and sing devotional songs praising Shiva on this day.
