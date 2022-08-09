International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples 2022: Theme, History & More

International Day of the World's Indigenous People is observed on 9 August to pay tribute to the indigenous communities of the world. According to the latest data, there are about 370 to 500 million indigenous people living in 90 countries.

Indigenous communities have their own unique set of languages, traditions, cultures, and governing systems. Many indigenous groups follow the same system practised by their ancestors for centuries. These systems have stood the test of time and have always come up with positive outcomes.

Indigenous peoples' special bond and connection with nature have also led to the protection of the environment. But various indigenous communities face difficulties due to governments' covert and overt attempts to control their lives.

Let's have a quick look at the history, significance, and theme of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2022.