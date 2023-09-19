Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Darshan Dates, Time, Live Streaming in India, Details Here

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal officially unveiled the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on 15 September. Every year lakhs of devotees come to visit the most famous Lalbaugcha Raja and seek blessings. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal came into existence in 1934 at Lalbaug Market in South Mumbai. It is important to note that this is the 90th year of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without the Lalbaugcha Raja.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated from 19 September to 28 September. Devotees should note that they can visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal from Tuesday, 19 September. Lakhs of devotees, including celebrities, come to visit the famous Ganpati idol. They offer their prayers every year. This is one of Mumbai's most popular Lord Ganesha idols. One should not miss the idol.
People who cannot visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal this year can watch the complete live streaming. They can watch the famous Lord Ganesha idol via different social media platforms.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun across India on Tuesday. You must take note of the Lalbaugcha Raja 2023 darshan time and live streaming details if you are interested in watching the most famous Lord Ganesha idol in Mumbai.
Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Darshan Dates and Time
The Lalbaugcha Raja darshan is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 19 September, around 4-6 am. The darshan will remain open from Tuesday till the Visarjan day, which is on 28 September.
It is important to note that for Lalbaugcha Raja, there are two lines known as the "Navsachi line" and the "Mukh Darshanachi line". The Navsachi line allows devotees to go on stage, touch Lord Ganesha's feet, and receive his blessings.
The Mukh Darshanachi line is for devotees who want to see the idol from a distance. You should choose the correct line and view the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.
Usually, the Navsachi line has more crowds compared to the Mukh Darshanachi line. People might have to wait for 5-6 hours in the Navsachi line to reach the Ganpati idol.
Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Steps to Reach
By Train: If you are reaching the Lalbaugcha Raja 2023 pandal by train, you have to stop at Lower Parel station and walk towards the destination. People coming from Central Railway can choose Curry Road station.
By Road: If you are coming by road to the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, you have to reach via Chhatrapati Shivaji Ground (Garam Khada) and T.B. Kadam Marg.
It is quite difficult to avoid the crowd, however, if you arrive between 6 am to 9 am, the waiting period is less and you can visit the Ganpati idol to seek his blessings.
Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Live Streaming Details
People who cannot visit the Lalbaugcha Raja 2023 pandal in person can watch the live streaming on the official YouTube channel and social media platforms of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.
Here is the list of websites you must visit to watch the live streaming of the famous Ganpati idol in Mumbai:
Official website - https://lalbaugcharaja.com/en/
Youtube Channel - https://youtube.com/user/LalbaugRaja
Facebook Page - https://m.facebook.com/LalbaugchaRaja
Instagram Page - https://instagram.com/lalbaugcharaja
Twitter Page - https://twitter.com/lalbaugcharaja
