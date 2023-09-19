Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Darshan Dates, Time, Live Streaming in India, Details Here

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal officially unveiled the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on 15 September. Every year lakhs of devotees come to visit the most famous Lalbaugcha Raja and seek blessings. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal came into existence in 1934 at Lalbaug Market in South Mumbai. It is important to note that this is the 90th year of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated from 19 September to 28 September. Devotees should note that they can visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal from Tuesday, 19 September. Lakhs of devotees, including celebrities, come to visit the famous Ganpati idol. They offer their prayers every year. This is one of Mumbai's most popular Lord Ganesha idols. One should not miss the idol.