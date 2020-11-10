Chhoti Diwali 2020: Narak Chaturdashi Date & Significance

Diwali season brings with it a bunch of other festivals. Families get a chance to come together, decorate their houses and enjoy the festivity in a traditional manner. After Dhanteras and before Diwali comes the festival of Narak Chaturdashi.

Popularly known as Chhoti Diwali, the festival of Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated one day before Diwali. The festival is celebrated in different ways in different regions of India. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi or the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik of Hindu calendar. Some also celebrate this festival as Narak Chaudas or Roop Chaturdashi.