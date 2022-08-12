Happy International Youth Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Speech, Messages, and Wishes
International Youth Day 2022: The day will be observed on Friday, 12 August. Take a look at the wishes and quotes.
International Youth Day 2022 is all set to be observed on Friday, 12 August 2022. It is an awareness day that is observed by the United Nations and people across the globe. The day is observed to put more focus on the cultural and legal problems surrounding youth. International Youth Day is celebrated on 12 August since 2000. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the voices, actions, and initiatives of the youth. The United Nations has made this day very important.
Youth is the pillar and future of every country. Therefore, it is important to promote youth participation so that they can help to create a better future. International Youth Day 2022 will be observed on 12 August 2022 globally. One should celebrate this day by raising awareness and educating people about the importance of youth in society.
Here are some International Youth Day 2022 wishes, quotes, greetings, messages, etc. that you can send to your loved ones to celebrate the day on Friday.
Happy International Youth Day 2022: Messages
Youth symbolizes high energy, immense positivity and a good spirit to make things happen. Wishing you a Happy International Youth Day 2022. May you be blessed with all these qualities.
Life begins when you start believing in yourself. So before anything else, start developing self-belief so the world will believe you. Warm wishes on International Youth Day 2022.
The future of any country is in the hands of the youth of the society. On International Youth Day, sending warm wishes and greetings to you because you are the hope for future generations. All the best!
Youth should be full of hope and positive energy because they are the future of our nation. Try to be positive in life and fill it with happiness and joy. Wishing you a very warm and Happy International Youth Day 2022.
International Youth Day is a hint that you are competent, brave, smart and motivated to do things you desire. Never surrender to difficult situations. Best wishes on International Youth Day 2022.
On the occasion of International Youth Day, promise yourself to become a responsible and brave youth who will work for the betterment and brighter future of the country. May you always shine bright and be full of hope.
Everything has a beautiful ending. If it is not beautiful then it is not the ending. Keep working hard until you see a beautiful ending. Wishing you a very Happy International Youth Day 2022.
Happy International Youth Day 2022: Quotes
"The duty of the youth is to change corruption." – Aristotle
"My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation, out of them will come my workers!" – Swami Vivekananda
"Youth offers the promise of happiness, but life offers the realities of grief." – Nicholas Sparks
"Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old." – Franz Kafkaint
