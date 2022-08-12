Happy International Youth Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Speech, Messages, and Wishes

International Youth Day 2022 is all set to be observed on Friday, 12 August 2022. It is an awareness day that is observed by the United Nations and people across the globe. The day is observed to put more focus on the cultural and legal problems surrounding youth. International Youth Day is celebrated on 12 August since 2000. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the voices, actions, and initiatives of the youth. The United Nations has made this day very important.

Youth is the pillar and future of every country. Therefore, it is important to promote youth participation so that they can help to create a better future. International Youth Day 2022 will be observed on 12 August 2022 globally. One should celebrate this day by raising awareness and educating people about the importance of youth in society.