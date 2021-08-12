International Youth Day 2021: Top 10 Quotes on Youth

International Youth Day is observed every year on 12 August. The day is observed to spread awareness and bring attention of the international community to issues faced by youth.

International Youth Day is also observed to acknowledge and celebrate the important role played by young people in development efforts.

The theme of International Youth Day 2021 is, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”. The theme has been chosen after these issues were highlighted at ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF) 2021.