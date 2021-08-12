International Youth Day 2021: Top 10 Quotes on Youth
International Youth Day 2021 theme is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”.
International Youth Day is observed every year on 12 August. The day is observed to spread awareness and bring attention of the international community to issues faced by youth.
International Youth Day is also observed to acknowledge and celebrate the important role played by young people in development efforts.
The theme of International Youth Day 2021 is, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”. The theme has been chosen after these issues were highlighted at ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF) 2021.
Top 10 Quotes on International Youth Day
"Young people are fitter to invent than to judge; fitter for execution than for counsel; and more fit for new projects than for settled business."Francis Bacon
"We all benefit by having young people exposed to the 'way things are done' in a democratic society. Isn’t it time... to 'tap the power of youth?"Hans Bernard
“Youth involvement has moved forward. It is no longer seen as a rebellious act, the way it was a few decades ago.”Maureen A. Sedonaen
"We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends."Mary McLeod Bethune
"The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible, and achieve it, generation after generation."Pearl S. Buck
"The young generation can influence their elders and can make them understand the environmental problems that are faced by us today. The youth can make them see that our environment is deteriorating day by day."Chief Oren Lyons
"That's where the future lies, in the youth of today."Willie Stargell
"The duty of youth is to challenge corruption."Kurt Cobain
"Young people recognize the big challenges that are coming up."Barack Obama
"The youth is the hope of our future."Jose Rizal
