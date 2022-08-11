Narali Purnima 2022: Happy Coconut Day Quotes, Messages, Wishes, and Images
Narali Purnima 2022: Check the list of wishes, quotes, messages, and images in Marathi & English.
Narali Purnima or Narali Poornima or Coconut Day is an important festival celebrated by the fishing community of the Konkan region and coastal Maharashtra. The date of Narali Purnima 2022 in India is Friday, 12 August 2022. On the festival day, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Varuna, who according to the believers is 'God of Water' and saves them from all the dangers that are associated with waterbodies.
On the eve of Narali Poornima, people offer coconut to the sea god Lord Varuna and offer prayers so that they are saved from all kinds of dangers while they are fishing. The festival is recognised to mark the end of the monsoon, which in turn means that it is safe for people to go into the waterbodies for fishing.
Happy Narali Purnima or Coconut Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
Let us see the collection of Narali Purnima quotes, wishes, greetings, Images and messages in Marathi and English that you can share with your loved ones and also use them as Facebook or WhatsApp status to show your participation.
Narali Purnima 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings in English for Coconut Day
Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after. – Henry David Thoreau.
I fish better with a lit cigar; some people fish better with talent. – Nick Lyons.
Somebody just back of you while you are fishing is as bad as someone looking over your shoulder while you write a letter to your girl. – Ernest Hemingway.
Last year I went fishing with Salvador Dali. He was using a dotted line. He caught every other fish. – Steven Wright.
I’ve gone fishing thousands of times in my life, and I have never once felt unlucky or poorly paid for those hours on the water. – William Tapply.
The solution to any problem – work, love, money, whatever is to go fishing, and the worse the problem, the longer the trip should be. – John Gierach.
I go fishing not to find myself but to lose myself. – Joseph Monniger.
Here comes the end of monsoon and by the grace of Sea God here comes the beginning of the Fishing season. Enjoy the fishing on Narali Purnima 2022.
May this Narali Purnima Lord Varuna steal all your tensions and worries and give you all the love, joy, peace and happiness. Happy Narali Purnima 2022!!
Let the joy of festivity embrace you & your loved ones on the occasion of Narali Poornima! A very happy Narali Purnima 2022 to you & your family.
On this auspicious day of Narali Purnima, I wish you every happiness and the fulfillment of all your dreams. Happy Narali Purnima 2022.
May you be blessed with all the goodness in the world. May you lead a healthy, wealthy, and prosperous life. Happy Narali Purnima.
Let’s pray for a better future year to the God of sea and celebrate the World Coconut Day.
May all the healthiness comes with this coconut day to you and your family!
