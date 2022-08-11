Narali Purnima 2022: Happy Coconut Day Quotes, Messages, Wishes, and Images

Narali Purnima or Narali Poornima or Coconut Day is an important festival celebrated by the fishing community of the Konkan region and coastal Maharashtra. The date of Narali Purnima 2022 in India is Friday, 12 August 2022. On the festival day, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Varuna, who according to the believers is 'God of Water' and saves them from all the dangers that are associated with waterbodies.

On the eve of Narali Poornima, people offer coconut to the sea god Lord Varuna and offer prayers so that they are saved from all kinds of dangers while they are fishing. The festival is recognised to mark the end of the monsoon, which in turn means that it is safe for people to go into the waterbodies for fishing.