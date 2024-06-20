International Yoga Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

International Yoga Day 2024: Every year, The International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21 June. The day is dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of people through yoga. It is an occasion to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga. The word 'yoga' itself means to join or unite. It is a time to reflect on the union of the mind and body, thoughts and actions, restraint and fulfillment, and harmony between humans and nature. Celebrating Yoga Day aims to highlight the importance of yoga in maintaining a healthy body and mind, and in improving one's overall well-being.

This year, people all across the globe will celebrate 10th anniversary of the International Yoga Day. Yoga day is expected to be a huge success, with a range of activities and events organised across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the International Yoga Day 2024 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on the banks of Dal Lake. More than 3,000-4,000 people are expected to attend the event.