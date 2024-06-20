International Yoga Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

International Yoga Day 2024: Every year, The International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21 June. The day is dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of people through yoga. It is an occasion to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga. The word 'yoga' itself means to join or unite. It is a time to reflect on the union of the mind and body, thoughts and actions, restraint and fulfillment, and harmony between humans and nature. Celebrating Yoga Day aims to highlight the importance of yoga in maintaining a healthy body and mind, and in improving one's overall well-being.
This year, people all across the globe will celebrate 10th anniversary of the International Yoga Day. Yoga day is expected to be a huge success, with a range of activities and events organised across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the International Yoga Day 2024 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on the banks of Dal Lake. More than 3,000-4,000 people are expected to attend the event.
International Yoga Day 2024 Date
This year, International Yoga Day will be celebrated on Friday, 21 June 2024.
International Yoga Day 2024 Theme
The theme of International Yoga Day 2024 is 'Yoga for Self and Society.'
History of International Yoga Day
The United Nations established the International Day of Yoga on 11 December 2014, to raise awareness about the many benefits of yoga and to promote its as a way for a healthy lifestyle.
According to un.org, "The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition." The resolution notes “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.”
Significance of International Yoga Day
Yoga is not just about exercise but also about discovering the sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature. It is a form of exercise that has been shown to have many health benefits, including stress reduction, improved flexibility, and better balance and coordination. The International Day of Yoga offers an opportunity to appreciate the unique benefits of yoga and to take part in this healthy and beneficial practice.
The World Health Organization has also emphasized the importance of regular yoga practice for the reduction of physical inactivity and its association with various chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.
The International Day of Yoga is celebrated with the aim of highlighting the importance of yoga in the society by increasing awareness about its benefits and to encourage people to practice it. This day also aims to raise awareness about the importance of lifestyle changes in order to achieve better health and well-being.
International Yoga Day Quotes
Yoga is not about touching your toes, it’s about what you learn on the way down. [Jigar Gor].
Yoga is the ultimate practice. It simultaneously stimulates our inner light and quiets our overactive minds. It is both energy and rest. Yin and Yang. We feel the burn and find our bliss. [Elise Joan].
Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is. [Richard Freeman].
The success of Yoga does not lie in the ability to perform postures but in how it positively changes the way we live our life and our relationships. [T.K.V. Desikachar].
Yoga means addition – addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul. [Amit Ray].
Calming the mind is yoga. Not just standing on the head. [Swami Satchidananda].
Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. [The Bhagavad Gita].
Yoga is a way of moving into stillness in order to experience the truth of who you are. [Erich Schiffmann].
The attitude of gratitude is the highest yoga. [Yogi Bhajan].
The very heart of yoga practice is abhyasa – steady effort in the direction you want to go. [Sally Kempton].
