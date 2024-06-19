International Yoga Day 2024: 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Practicing Yoga

International Yoga Day 2024: Yoga is a ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' means to join or unite, and it symbolizes the union of the body and consciousness.
The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on 21 June. This year, the theme is 'Yoga for Self and Society.' The United Nations established this day in 2014 to raise awareness about the many benefits of yoga. The day also aims to promote the importance of yoga in society and to highlight the role of this ancient practice in improving one's physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.
Yoga has been inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016. This decision reflects the universal appeal of this ancient practice and its potential to influence society in various ways. Yoga has been reported to offer physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. Let us read about some of the amazing health benefits of Yoga below.
7 Health Benefits of Practicing Yoga
According to The International Association of Yoga Therapists, following are some of the health benefits of Yoga.
1. Decreases Blood Pressure: Daily practicing of Yoga keeps the blood pressure in check and also reduces the blood pressure in patients suffering from hypertension (high bp).
2. Normalizes Gastrointestinal Function: Yoga has been found to be beneficial in people who have poor gastrointestinal health. Practicing Yoga helps in improving the issues of GIT.
3. Boosts Immunity: People with low immunity should consider including Yoga in their daily regimen because Yoga has been found to be useful in increasing the body's immunity against various diseases.
4. Improves Concentration and Memory: Daily Yoga has been linked to enhancing different cognitive functions such as improving memory and concentration.
5. Improves Posture: People who are suffering from postural issues should definitely try Yoga because different asanas have been found to be beneficial in improving the overall posture of the body.
6. Increases Every Levels: People who feel lethargic and tired all the time should try Yoga because it has been found to increase the energy levels of the body.
7. Decreases Body Pain: People who suffer from chronic body pain should try Yoga to get relief.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).