International Literacy Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance
International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on 8 September.
International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on 8 September to raise awareness about the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.
According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), it is observed to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. It further states that, today, at least 773 million young people and adults lack basic literacy skills.
International Literacy Day 2021: Theme
Every year, International Literacy Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year, the theme of International Literacy Day is “Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, learning has shifted to digital platforms. The crisis has disrupted the process of learning for children, young people and adults at an unprecedented scale.
One of the focuses of this year's theme is to explore the ways in which technology-enabled literacy learning can become inclusive and meaningful so that no one is left behind.
International Literacy Day: History
UNESCO declared 8 September as International Literacy Day in the year 1966. The first International Literacy Day was observed in the year 1967.
International Literacy Day: Significance
International Literacy Day plays an important role in reminding the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies. It also highlights the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.
