International Literacy Day 2021: Quotes on Literacy and Education
Here are some famous quotes on Literacy and Education on the occasion of International Literacy Day
International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on 8 September. It is observed to remind the international community about the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies.
It also highlights the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.
8 September was declared as International Literacy Day by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in the year 1966. The first International Literacy Day was observed in 1967.
The theme for International Literacy Day 2021 is “Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide.”
In this article, we have curated some famous quotes on the importance of literacy and education.
Quotes on Education and Literacy
"Reading and writing, like everything else, improve with practice. And, of course, if there are no young readers and writers, there will shortly be no older ones. Literacy will be dead, and democracy – which many believe goes hand in hand with it – will be dead as well."Margaret Atwood
“All that mankind has done, thought, gained, or been; it is lying as in magic preservation in the pages of books.”Thomas Carlyle
“People don't realise how a man's whole life can be changed by one book.”Malcolm X
"Education is the most powerful weapon for changing the world."Nelson Mandela
“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.”Martin Luther King Jr
