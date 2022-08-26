International Dog Day 2022: History, Significance, Ways to Celebrate
International Dog Day, celebrated on 26 August every year, is the best occasion to adopt a dog.
Dogs, considered to be a human's best friends, are loved by most people and stay loyal to their masters' lifelong.
Dogs have unconditional love and affection for their masters, which is celebrated on International Dog Day, observed on 26 August every year. It is the best day to take some time out for your dogs and let them know how important they are in your life.
Let's have a look at the history, significance, and quotes for International Dog Day 2022.
International Dog Day 2022: History
It was Colleen Paige, a pet and family lifestyle expert, animal rescue advocate, conservationist, dog trainer, and author, who introduced the idea of celebrating International Dog Day in the year 2004 for the first time.
The first International Dog Day was celebrated on 26 August 2004, which was the day Paige’s family had adopted their first dog, Sheltie, who turned 10 years old that year.
Paige is also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Cat Day, and National Wildlife Day.
International Dog Day 2022: Significance
There are two types of people in the world – those who care for and love towards dogs and those who don't think twice before hurting or abusing them.
International Dog Day gives us an opportunity to spread awareness about the issues that the four-legged animals face, and motivate people to adopt them, and take better care of these dogs if they can.
This day is a reminder to devote your time to your closest furry friend and make them feel even more special.
International Dog Day 2022: Quotes
“Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t even know we had.” – Thom Jones
“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.”- Josh Billings
“If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went."- Will Roger
"The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants.” - Johnny Depp
“The bond with a dog is as lasting as the ties of this earth will ever be.” - Konrad Lorenz
“Heaven goes by favor. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in.”- Mark Twain
How to Celebrate International Dog Day 2022?
You can take your furry friend out for a long walk and to some new places to enjoy and play around.
You can offer your dogs their favorite treats or the food they enjoy every now and then.
You can donate generously to local animal shelters to improve the lifestyle of the animals there.
You can celebrate this day by sharing the message of taking better care of dogs with others on social media platforms and urging them to do whatever they can.
You can take your dogs to pet-friendly restaurants that occasionally host a happy hour. You get to enjoy some snacks with your friends and furry ones as well.
This day is a perfect occasion to adopt a dog if you have been thinking about it lately. Take a trip to your local shelter and look for your new best friend.
