Paltry Cash Reward of Rs 1,500 for WB Boy Who Averted Train Disaster Sparks Row

Mursalim Ali, a 12-year-old boy from West Bengal's Malda district, received a paltry sum Rs 1,500 from the Indian Railways for saving the lives of hundreds of passengers on a Tripura-bound train.

The incident: When the Kanchanjunga Express was approaching Malda's Bhaluka Road Station on the afternoon of 21 September, Ali noticed that soil and pebbles had been washed away from under the tracks. Thinking on his feet, the young boy took off his red T-shirt and started waving it to alert the loco pilot to halt the train, which the latter was able to do after pulling the emergency brakes.

Following the incident, the damaged portion of the tracks was repaired by the railway staff and the train departed for Tripura.