Important Events in November 2023: List of All National and International Days

November 2023: From Diwali to Children's Day, check out the list of all national and international events.

Important Events in November 2023: List of All National and International Days
The eleventh month of the year November marks the end of summer and beginning of winter in many countries. It is the last month of the year with 30 days. In India, some of the important events in the month of November are Karwa Chauth, Halloween, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and more. Besides, some major international events also fall in November such as All Saints' Day, All Souls' Day, World Pneumonia Day, World Radiography Day, and others.

Do you want to know the important events of November 2023? If yes, read this article till end because we have got a list of all national and international days that will take place in November - the 11th month of the year.

List of All Important Days in November 2023 (National/International)

Here is the list of all important days and festivals that will occur in November 2023.

Wednesday, 1 November 2023

On the first day of November, following are some of the main events.

  • Karwa Chauth

  • World Vegan Day

  • All Saints' Day or All Hallows' Day

  • Rajyotsava Day (Karnataka Formation Day)

Thursday, 2 November 2023

  • International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

  • All Souls' Day

  • International Project Management Day

  • International Stout Day

  • Dynamic Harmlessness Day

Friday, 3 November 2023

  • World Jellyfish Day

  • Japanese Culture Day

  • Love Your Lawyer Day

  • Smart Home Day

  • Fountain Pen Day

  • Cliche' Day

Saturday, 4 November 2023

  • World Numbat Day

  • Use Your Common Sense Day

  • National Candy Day in US

Sunday, 5 November 2023

  • World Tsunami Awareness Day

  • World Run Day

  • American Football Day

Monday, 6 November 2023

  • Job Action Day

  • National Saxophone Day

  • National Nachos Day

Tuesday, 7 November 2023

  • Melbourne Cup Day

  • Infant Protection Day

  • National Cancer Awareness Day

  • Birth Anniversary of Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman

Wednesday, 8 November 2023

  • World Radiography Day

  • Eating Healthy Day

  • Guru Nanak Jayanti 

Thursday, 9 November 2023

  • Chaos Never Dies Day

  • World Freedom Day

  • World Quality Day

  • National Legal Services Day 

  • Uttarakhand Foundation Day

  • World Usability Day

Friday, 10 November 2023

  • World Science Day for Peace and Development

  • Dhanteras

  • International Accounting Day

Saturday, 11 November 2023

  • Armistice Day or Remembrance Day

  • National Education Day

  • Deepawali or Diwali

  • World Origami Day

  • Veterans Day

  • National Metal Day

Sunday, 12 November 2023

  • World Pneumonia Day

  • Diwali

  • International Tongue Twister Day

  • Human Animal Relationship Awareness Week

Monday, 13 November 2023

  • World Kindness Day

  • World Orphans Day

  • Odd Socks Day

  • Transgender Awareness Week

Tuesday, 14 November 2023

  • Children's Day

  • Jawahar Lal Nehru Jayanti

  • World Diabetes Day

  • Operating Room Nurse Day

  • Govardhan Puja

Wednesday, 15 November 2023

  • Jharkhand Foundation Day

  • Birsa Munda Jayanti

  • Bhai Dooj

  • World COPD Day

  • I Love To Write Day

Thursday, 16 November 2023

  •  International Day of Tolerance

  • National Press Day

  • World Pancreatic Cancer Day

  • Clarinet Day

  • Social Enterprise Day

  • Use Less Stuff Day

  • Indiana Day

  • World Philosophy Day

Friday, 17 November 2023

  • International Students Day

  • National Epilepsy Awareness Day

  • World Prematurity Day

  • International Happy Gose Day

Saturday, 18 November 2023

  • International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Men

  • Mickey Mouse Day

  • Housing Day

  • Occult Day

Sunday, 19 November 2023

  • World Toilet Day

  • International Men's Day

  • Have A Bad Day Day

  • Women's Entrepreneurship Day

  • Road Safety Week

Monday, 20 November 2023

  • World Children’s Day

  • Chhath Puja 

  • Africa Industrialization Day

  • Name Your PC Day

Tuesday, 21 November 2023

  • World Television Day

  • World Hello Day

  • Entrepreneurs' Day

  • False Confession Day

Wednesday, 22 November 2023

  • Go For a Ride Day

  • National Tie One on Day

  • National Jukebox Day

  • National Cranberry Relish Day

Thursday, 23 November 2023

  • National Espresso Day

  • Fibonacci Day 

  • National Cashew Day

  • Thanksgiving

  • National Day of Mourning

Friday, 24 November 2023

  • Lachit Diwas

  • Buy Nothing Day

  • Maize Day

  • Native American Heritage Day

  • National Flossing Day

  • Black Friday

  • National Sardines Day

  • Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

  • National Day of Listening

Saturday, 25 November 2023

  • International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

  • Blase Day

  • Shopping Reminder Day

  • Gazpacho Soup Day

  • National Parfait Day

Sunday, 26 November 2023

  • Constitution Day (India)

  • National Milk Day

  • Aura Awareness Day

  • National Cake Day

Monday, 27 November 2023

  • World Tourism Day 

  • Pins and Needles Day

  • Cyber Monday

  • Turtle Adoption Day

Tuesday, 28 November 2023

  • Red Planet Day

  • National Day of Giving

  • National French Toast Day

Wednesday, 29 November 2023

  •  International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

  • International Jaguar Day

  • National Square Dancing Day

  • Isdal Woman Day

  • Electronic Greetings Day

  • Package Protection Day

  • Throw Out Your Leftovers Day

  • National Chocolates Day

Thursday, 30 November 2023

  • International Systems Engineer Day

  • National Computer Security Day

  • National Mousse Day

  • St. Andrew's Day

