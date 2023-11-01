Important Events in November 2023: List of All National and International Days

The eleventh month of the year November marks the end of summer and beginning of winter in many countries. It is the last month of the year with 30 days. In India, some of the important events in the month of November are Karwa Chauth, Halloween, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and more. Besides, some major international events also fall in November such as All Saints' Day, All Souls' Day, World Pneumonia Day, World Radiography Day, and others.
Do you want to know the important events of November 2023? If yes, read this article till end because we have got a list of all national and international days that will take place in November - the 11th month of the year.
List of All Important Days in November 2023 (National/International)
Here is the list of all important days and festivals that will occur in November 2023.
Wednesday, 1 November 2023
On the first day of November, following are some of the main events.
Karwa Chauth
World Vegan Day
All Saints' Day or All Hallows' Day
Rajyotsava Day (Karnataka Formation Day)
Thursday, 2 November 2023
International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict
All Souls' Day
International Project Management Day
International Stout Day
Dynamic Harmlessness Day
Friday, 3 November 2023
World Jellyfish Day
Japanese Culture Day
Love Your Lawyer Day
Smart Home Day
Fountain Pen Day
Cliche' Day
Saturday, 4 November 2023
World Numbat Day
Use Your Common Sense Day
National Candy Day in US
Sunday, 5 November 2023
World Tsunami Awareness Day
World Run Day
American Football Day
Monday, 6 November 2023
Job Action Day
National Saxophone Day
National Nachos Day
Tuesday, 7 November 2023
Melbourne Cup Day
Infant Protection Day
National Cancer Awareness Day
Birth Anniversary of Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman
Wednesday, 8 November 2023
World Radiography Day
Eating Healthy Day
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Thursday, 9 November 2023
Chaos Never Dies Day
World Freedom Day
World Quality Day
National Legal Services Day
Uttarakhand Foundation Day
World Usability Day
Friday, 10 November 2023
World Science Day for Peace and Development
Dhanteras
International Accounting Day
Saturday, 11 November 2023
Armistice Day or Remembrance Day
National Education Day
Deepawali or Diwali
World Origami Day
Veterans Day
National Metal Day
Sunday, 12 November 2023
World Pneumonia Day
Diwali
International Tongue Twister Day
Human Animal Relationship Awareness Week
Monday, 13 November 2023
World Kindness Day
World Orphans Day
Odd Socks Day
Transgender Awareness Week
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Children's Day
Jawahar Lal Nehru Jayanti
World Diabetes Day
Operating Room Nurse Day
Govardhan Puja
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Jharkhand Foundation Day
Birsa Munda Jayanti
Bhai Dooj
World COPD Day
I Love To Write Day
-
Thursday, 16 November 2023
International Day of Tolerance
National Press Day
World Pancreatic Cancer Day
Clarinet Day
Social Enterprise Day
Use Less Stuff Day
Indiana Day
World Philosophy Day
Friday, 17 November 2023
International Students Day
National Epilepsy Awareness Day
World Prematurity Day
International Happy Gose Day
Saturday, 18 November 2023
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Men
Mickey Mouse Day
Housing Day
Occult Day
Sunday, 19 November 2023
World Toilet Day
International Men's Day
Have A Bad Day Day
Women's Entrepreneurship Day
Road Safety Week
Monday, 20 November 2023
World Children’s Day
Chhath Puja
Africa Industrialization Day
Name Your PC Day
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
World Television Day
World Hello Day
Entrepreneurs' Day
False Confession Day
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Go For a Ride Day
National Tie One on Day
National Jukebox Day
National Cranberry Relish Day
Thursday, 23 November 2023
National Espresso Day
Fibonacci Day
National Cashew Day
Thanksgiving
National Day of Mourning
Friday, 24 November 2023
Lachit Diwas
Buy Nothing Day
Maize Day
Native American Heritage Day
National Flossing Day
Black Friday
National Sardines Day
Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day
National Day of Listening
Saturday, 25 November 2023
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
Blase Day
Shopping Reminder Day
Gazpacho Soup Day
National Parfait Day
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Constitution Day (India)
National Milk Day
Aura Awareness Day
National Cake Day
Monday, 27 November 2023
World Tourism Day
Pins and Needles Day
Cyber Monday
Turtle Adoption Day
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Red Planet Day
National Day of Giving
National French Toast Day
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
International Jaguar Day
National Square Dancing Day
Isdal Woman Day
Electronic Greetings Day
Package Protection Day
Throw Out Your Leftovers Day
National Chocolates Day
Thursday, 30 November 2023
International Systems Engineer Day
National Computer Security Day
National Mousse Day
St. Andrew's Day
