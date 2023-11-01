Important Events in November 2023: List of All National and International Days

The eleventh month of the year November marks the end of summer and beginning of winter in many countries. It is the last month of the year with 30 days. In India, some of the important events in the month of November are Karwa Chauth, Halloween, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and more. Besides, some major international events also fall in November such as All Saints' Day, All Souls' Day, World Pneumonia Day, World Radiography Day, and others.

Do you want to know the important events of November 2023? If yes, read this article till end because we have got a list of all national and international days that will take place in November - the 11th month of the year.