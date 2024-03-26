Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Date and Time, Muhurat, Significance, History, and Rituals

Bhai Dooj is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated on the second day of the Hindu calendar’s Dwitiya Tithi, as per the latest details. Popularly known as Bhratri Dwitiya, people observe Bhai Dooj twice in the Hindu calendar. Holi Bhai Dooj is either celebrated a day after Holika Dahan or the second day after Rangawali Holi. All siblings are excited to observe Holi Bhai Dooj this year.
According to the latest official details, Holi Bhai Dooj will be observed this year on Wednesday, 27 March. The festival is celebrated across India. It not only celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters but also helps to strengthen their love and respect for each other. Everyone should observe the festival if they love their siblings. One should know the rituals properly.
Here is everything you should know about the date, timings, rituals, and significance of Holi Bhai Dooj 2024 if you are waiting to celebrate it. Make sure to note the Bhai Dooj date and timing carefully.
Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, Timings, and History
Holi Bhai Dooj 2024 is scheduled to be observed on Wednesday, 27 March. According to the latest official details, Dwitiya Tithi starts at 2:55 pm on 26 March and ends at 5:06 pm on 27 March.
All siblings waiting to observe the festival should note the timings and perform the rituals accordingly.
Similar to Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj celebrates the relationship and love between siblings. As per Hindu mythology, there are different legends surrounding Bhratri Dwitiya.
One of them is Lord Yama, the God of Death, visiting his sister Yamuna (the river). He visited her on Dwitiya of the Shukla Paksha in Kartik month.
Yamuna put sandalwood paste or tilak on Lord Yama and offered him delicious food items. Lord Yama declared that any sister who puts tilak and feeds her brother on this day will be blessed with prosperity and a long life.
Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Significance
Holi Bhai Dooj reminds us of the importance of siblings and families. We should cherish the love and trust between siblings on this day. The celebration of Bhai Dooj includes applying tika on the brother's forehead, performing aarti, and exchanging gifts and delicacies.
Sisters pray for a prosperous and happy life for their brothers, and brothers promise to protect their sisters against all odds.
Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Rituals
Here are a few rituals that are commonly followed on Holi Bhai Dooj by brothers and sisters across India:
The day begins with the brothers and sisters taking a cleansing bath.
Sisters arrange a thali where they put all the essentials for the aarti.
They apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and perform a puja.
Then, they offer sweets and pray for their long life.
Brothers give gifts to their sisters and promise to protect them at all costs.
Brothers and sisters spend quality time with each other.
