Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Date and Time, Muhurat, Significance, History, and Rituals

Bhai Dooj is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated on the second day of the Hindu calendar’s Dwitiya Tithi, as per the latest details. Popularly known as Bhratri Dwitiya, people observe Bhai Dooj twice in the Hindu calendar. Holi Bhai Dooj is either celebrated a day after Holika Dahan or the second day after Rangawali Holi. All siblings are excited to observe Holi Bhai Dooj this year.

According to the latest official details, Holi Bhai Dooj will be observed this year on Wednesday, 27 March. The festival is celebrated across India. It not only celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters but also helps to strengthen their love and respect for each other. Everyone should observe the festival if they love their siblings. One should know the rituals properly.