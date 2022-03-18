Holi 2022 Songs: Hit Bollywood Songs and Bhojpuri Devotional Song
Holi 2022 will be celebrated on 18 March 2022 in India
The Festival of Colours is finally here and people can hardly wait to celebrate. Holi 2022 will be celebrated in India on Friday, 18 March 2022.
People conduct various pujas in their houses to celebrate this day. Holi is observed as it marks the victory of good over evil. People pray for a healthy and prosperous life ahead.
Apart from conducting prayers, people also put colours on each other. Everybody celebrates this day together and make memorable moments.
Holi is one of the most popular festivals in India because it makes people forget all their worries and enjoy themselves to the fullest. Many people exchange sweets and wish each other.
Even though Holi is mainly considered a Hindu festival, people from different religions get together to enjoy this day.
Holi 2022 will also mark the arrival of the spring season this year. The harvest season will begin in the country.
Holika Dahan is conducted the evening before Holi. This year it is on Thursday, 17 March 2022.
People who celebrate Holi with a lot of grandeur know that the festival is incomplete without Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs. There are ample songs that are specifically made for Holi.
Holi 2022 Songs: Bollywood List
The Bollywood industry has gifted us with a lot of Holi songs. They have become extremely popular everywhere.
Here is a list of Holi 2022 Bollywood songs that you can play at your party and celebrate to the fullest:
Rang Barse: The famous classic song 'Rang Barse' from the movie Silsila that was released in 1981 is a hit among all the Holi party lovers.
It is played at almost every Holi party. People love to dance to this song and celebrate the festival with their loved ones.
Rang Barse is sung by the Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and it has grown popular over the years.
Balam Pichkari: The song from the movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani became a hit Holi party song ever since its release.
People from every generation like to groove to this song whenever Holi arrives. The hit Bollywood song features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
Do Me a Favour Let's Play Holi: The song sung by Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan is appropriate for Holi. Add this to your list of Holi 2022 songs if you haven't already.
Holi 2022 Songs: Bhojpuri
Here is a popular Bhojpuri devotional song 'Shyam Khele Yamuna Tat Holi' that you should listen to on Holi 2022. This song is sung by Mona Singh.
The video:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.