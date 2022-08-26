Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Images, and Messages
Women's Equality Day 2022: The day will be observed on Friday, 26 August, to remember the achievements of women.
Women's Equality Day 2022, observed to celebrate women empowerment, is all set to be celebrated on Friday, 26 August 2022. Women's Equality Day was observed for the first time in 1973. It commemorates the day the United States gave women the right to vote – 26 August 1920. The American constitution adopted the nineteenth amendment that prohibited the State from denying the right to vote to its citizens on the basis of gender.
Women's Equality Day 2022 is dedicated to uplifting and empowering the women in our society, as well as celebrating their achievements. Women's Equality Day teaches people to respect and honour women around them. It is a day to remember the battles of every women. The day is celebrated on 26 August every year across the globe.
Here are some Women's Equality Day 2022 wishes and quotes that you can share with the women in your life to make them feel special and respected.
Women’s Equality Day 2022: Wishes
Do not limit a woman, let them achieve their dreams and aspirations. Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022 to everyone!
Defy the teachings of our society and educate those who still consider women inferior to men. Happy Women’s Equality Day!
Only a woman can understand the difficulties and problems of another woman. Let the sisterhood keep blooming and growing! Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022 to you!
Women can achieve all that they dream of. Happy Women’s Equality Day!
Women can get what they want without anyone's permission. Happy Women’s Equality Day!
A woman can be anything she wants if she stops fearing the society and judgement of others. Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022 to all the strong women out there!
Equality helps create balance in society. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Equality Day!
Women’s Equality Day 2022: Famous Quotes
"We must reject not only the stereotypes that others hold of us but also the stereotypes that we hold of ourselves." - Shirley Chisholm
"It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent." - Madeleine Albright
"No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow." - Alice Walker
"If women are expected to do the same work as men, we must teach them the same things." - Plato, The Republic
"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back." - Malala Yousafzai
"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna
"I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own." - Audre Lorde
"It is time that we all see gender as a spectrum instead of two sets of opposing ideals." - Emma Watson
"Women belong in all places where decisions are being made… It shouldn’t be that women are the exception." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg
