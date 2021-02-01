Deepika, Kareena Back PM Modi's Speech on Women Empowerment
In his 73rd Mann Ki Baat, Modi spoke about women's participation in various fields.
On Sunday, 31 January, Deepika Padukone took to Twitter to extend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat message on women empowerment. Deepika retweeted excerpts from the address and wrote, "Be the change you wish to see in the world.”-Mahatma Gandhi These words couldn’t be truer for these incredible women and for every single woman around the world! #NariShakti #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia".
Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a post. "From flying non-stop commercial flights to taking part in Republic Day parades, women's participation is increasing manifold. Desh ki Beti today is fearless, courageous and an equal participant in nation-building activities," her message read.
On Sunday, PM Modi highlighted the increasing participation of the country's women in different fields during the 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat. He gave an example where Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco on 11 January, covering a distance of around 16,000 kilometers.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.