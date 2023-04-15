Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes 2023: Quotes, Messages, Greetings & WhatsApp Status
Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year is observed every year on 15 April. Wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings.
Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year is observed every year on 15 April. The day is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm in India, Bangladesh, and other parts of the world. On this occasion, people make lovely rangolis or alponas, adorn their homes, put on new clothes, go to temples to receive blessings, make delectable sweet and savoury foods, and more.
Poila Baisakh is also regarded as the beginning of fiscal year among the the Bengali business class. On this day, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped by businesspeople, and store owners welcome regular customers to share sweets and calendars to bring luck.
Let us read about some Poila Baisakh wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.
Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for Facebook & WhatsApp Status
I wish that the rasgullas of the world bring you much sweetness and joy. Nobo Subho Borsho.
Here's wishing you a happy Poila Boishakh and asking for God to bless you with good health, wealth, peace, and success.
With your arms wide open and a smile on your face, welcome the New Year. I'd like to wish you a happy and prosperous Poila Baisakh.
Let's hope for a pleasant, tranquil, and healthy future on this Nobo Borsho. Happy Bengali New Year.
Poila Baisakh greetings to you and your family. I hope your new year is as sweet as rasgullas and as happy as you are. Happy Poila Baisakh to you, my dear friend.
Here are my best wishes for you and your family on this happy Bengali New Year's Day. Greetings of the Poila Boishakh to you.
Let's ring in the New Year together with kind hearts and open thoughts. I hope that success, happiness, and wealth would be bestowed upon you and your family. Poila Baisakh greetings.
