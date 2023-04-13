Poila Baisakh 2023: Date, History, Importance, and How to Celebrate This Day

The most auspicious time of the year is knocking at our doors. Poila Baisakh is celebrated on 15 April, every year. This day is observed with a lot of pump, grandeur, and excitement. It is important to note that Poila Baisakh is one of the most important and auspicious festivals of the Bengali community. It celebrates the onset of the Bengali New Year and people belonging to the Bengali community make elaborate plans for the beautiful day.

Poila Baisakh 2023 will be grandly celebrated on Saturday, 15 April. People like to spend time with their friends and family on this day. They make delicious dishes and wear new clothes to observe the day. Most people like to bring in the Bengali New Year with cheer and happiness. It is a day that is special and important to everyone.