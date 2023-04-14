Happy Rongali Bihu 2023: Assamese New Year Wishes, Images, Quotes, & Greetings

Bohag Bihu is one of the main festivals of the Assamese and it is celebrated in mid April every year. There are three Bihu festivals that the Assamese celebrate- Kati Bihu and Magh Bihu being the other important festivals. Bohag Bihu is celebrated to mark the first day of the Assamese new year and it aslo marks the beginning of the seeding festival. It is the harvest festival celebrated in different regions by different names and people celebrate it in different ways. Bohag Bihu is also known as Rongali Bihu among the Assamese.

On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, people come together, prepare various dishes, visit temples and enjoy the lip smacking dishes together and spend time together dancing and singing songs. Here are a few Assamese New Year wishes, images, quotes, greetings and status that you can share with your friends and family.