Happy Rongali Bihu 2023: Assamese New Year Wishes, Images, Quotes, & Greetings
Share these wishes, images, WhatsApp status, and greetings on the occasion of Assamese New Year, Bohag Bihu 2023.
Bohag Bihu is one of the main festivals of the Assamese and it is celebrated in mid April every year. There are three Bihu festivals that the Assamese celebrate- Kati Bihu and Magh Bihu being the other important festivals. Bohag Bihu is celebrated to mark the first day of the Assamese new year and it aslo marks the beginning of the seeding festival. It is the harvest festival celebrated in different regions by different names and people celebrate it in different ways. Bohag Bihu is also known as Rongali Bihu among the Assamese.
On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, people come together, prepare various dishes, visit temples and enjoy the lip smacking dishes together and spend time together dancing and singing songs. Here are a few Assamese New Year wishes, images, quotes, greetings and status that you can share with your friends and family.
Happy Rongali Bihu 2023: Assamese New Year Images & WhatsApp Status
Rongali Bihu 2023: Wishes, Quotes, and Greetings
May the beginning of harvest festival may bring luck, abundance, and growth for the crops and farmers. Happy Bohag Bihu!
May the beginning of Assamese new year fill your life with happinees, joy, and luck. May all your wishes come true. Happy Rongali Bihu 2023!
Happy Bohag Bihu to all the Assamese people. May this Bihu bring wonderful news to your along with luck and abundance for both you and your family.
We hope you get to enjoy and spend time with your friends and family on the occasion of Bohag Bihu and Rongali Bihu 2023.
The festival of Bihu is incomplete without the traditional dress, songs, and dance. May all the people from the community come together to seek blessings from God on the occasion of Bihu 2023.
