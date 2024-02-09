Chinese New Year 2024 Date: History, Significance, How To Celebrate, and Events

Chinese New Year 2024: The Chinese New Year is the most important festival in China. It is a time to celebrate the end of the old year and the beginning of the new. The holiday is also a time to honor the deceased and bring in good luck. The day will be grandly celebrated on 10 February.

The week of 10 February is dedicated to the holiday. The holiday falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice on 21 December. The lunar calendar is used to determine the date of Chinese New Year. The dates of the holiday usually range from 21 January to 20 February.