Happy Malayalam New Year 2023: Vishu Wishes, Quotes, Images, & WhatsApp Status
Share Vishu Wishes, Quotes, Images, & WhatsApp Status on the occasion of Malayalam New year 2023
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Vishu is the new year for the Malayali people and it is an important and auspicious festival for the people all over the country, especially those belonging to Kerala. Vishu marks the first day of the Medam month as per the Gregorian calendar that also corresponds to the month of April. This is a happy occasion for all the Malayali people and they come together to enjoy their new year with great zest and enthusiasm.
On the occasion of Vishu, the Malayalam new year, people prepare traditional dishes, wear new clothes, enjoy dance and music and party together since they believe the first day of the year decides the tone for the rest of the year. The first day of the Medam month differs every year and this year since it depends on the location of the sun and it will be celebrated on 15 April this year.
Here are few wishes, messages, quotes, images, and WhatsApp Status to share with friends and family on the occasion of Vishu 2023.
Malayalam New Year 2023: Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status for Vishu
Malayalam New Year 2023: Wishes, Messages, and Quotes for Vishu 2023
May the beginning of new year bring luck, abundance, and growth for you and your family. Happy Vishu 2023!
May the beginning of Malayalam new year fill your life with happiness, joy, and luck. May all your wishes come true. Happy Vishu 2023!
Happy Vishu to all the Malayalam people. May this Vishu bring wonderful news to your along with luck and abundance for both you and your family.
We hope you get to enjoy and spend time with your friends and family on the occasion of Vishu 2023.
Let the festival of Vishu bring happiness, joy, success and peace in your life. May God shower his blessings on you and your loved ones.
Vishu marks the beginning of the new year and may God be with you on this new beginning. Celebrate it with your friends and family.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.