Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, and Status

Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most popular and auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus in India, is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, who is considered the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated with great excitement, happiness, and fervour all over the world. Krishna Janmashtami 2022 is set to begin on Thursday, 18 August 2022, and end on Friday, 19 August 2022.

On Krishna Janmashtami 2022, Hindus are going to offer prayers to Lord Krishna, offer sweets, organise pujas, visit temples, decorate their homes, and keep fasts. The devotees of Lord Krishna will spend the day with their loved ones and pray to Krishna for happiness.