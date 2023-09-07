Happy Janmashtami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Theme & WhatsApp Messages

Janmashtami is an auspicious festival of India and people celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna every year with great joy and enthusiasm. Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and he is considered the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu.
Janmashtami will be celebrated on 6 and 7 September 2023. People also fast and pray on this day to please Lord Krishna. Devotees observe a 24-hour fast and offer milk-based Bhog to Lord Krishna. Other rituals besides observing a fast include reading and reciting religious texts, dancing and enacting Krishna's life, singing devotional songs till midnight, and decorating the house and place of worship with garlands and diyas.
Below are a few wishes, quotes, images & WhatsApp messages to share with friends and family on Janmashtami 2023.
Janmashtami 2023: Images & WhatsApp Status
Happy Janmashtami 2023: Wishes, Quotes & Messages
May this festival of Janmashtami bring immense happiness and joy in your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all of you.
May Lord Krishna bless everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami and fill every moment of your life with happiness!
We wish you all good health, good vibes, and immense peace and prosperity on this Krishna Janmashtami 2023.
May you and your family enjoy this joyous occasion of Janmashtami and the Natkhat Nand Lal always shower you and your family with happiness, health, and prosperity.
“Happiness Is A State Of Mind, That Has Nothing To Do With The External World.” – Lord Krishna
“It Is Better To Live Your Own Destiny Imperfectly Than To Live An Imitation Of Somebody Else’s Life With Perfection.” – Lord Krishn
“A Man Is Made By His Beliefs. As He Believes. So He Becomes.” – Lord Krishna
“The Only Way You Can Conquer Me Is Through Love, And There I Am Gladly Conquered.” – Lord Krishna
