Krishna Janmashtami is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated with great fervour, joy, and enthusiasm across India. The devotees of Lord Krishna conduct prayers, observe fasts, prepare delicious recipes for bhog, and wear new clothes on this day. They pray to Lord Krishna for happiness and peace in their lives. Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, as per official details.
Everybody should note that Krishna Janmashtami 2023 is set to be observed on 6 and 7 September. Many people visit temples and offer bhog to Lord Krishna. We are aware that no Indian festival is complete without bhog or prasad so it is important to look for recipes that are simple and easy to make. One should know the bhog recipes properly.
We have a few prasad recipes you can try this Krishna Janmashtami. These dishes are not only ideal for people who are fasting but also appropriate to be served as bhog. The prasad is an integral part of any festival because it shows our love and devotion to God.
Janmashtami 2023: Easy Prasad Recipes
Let's take a look at a few Janmashtami 2023 prasad recipes you must try before sitting for puja:
Dhaniya Panjiri
Put coriander seeds in a non-stick pan and cook them for about 2-3 minutes. Now, transfer them to a plate and wait for them to cool. Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee and add some almonds, cashew nuts, melon seeds, and chironji.
Transfer the mixture to a bigger space and let it cool. Heat some more ghee and add some lotus seeds. Add the coriander seeds, some powdered sugar, and green cardamom powder. Mix all the ingredients well and serve on a plate.
Makhana Paag
Heat some ghee and add a few coconut slices. Remove the coconut slices and add makhanas in the same ghee. In a large pan, take a cup of water and 3 cups of sugar.
Boil the water and stir the sugar till it is completely dissolved. Now, add the coconut slices and makhanas and stir continuously. Once the mixture is frothy, place it on a greased thali and allow it to set. Cut it into pieces and offer Makhana Paag as bhog.
Shakarkand Ka Halwa
Add saffron and warm milk in a bowl, mix the ingredients properly and keep it aside. Now, heat the ghee in a non-stick pan, add the sweet potatoes and mix well on a medium flame.
Pour the milk, half a cup of water, sugar and cardamom powder. Mix the ingredients well. Add the saffron-milk mixture after switching off the flame and mix well. Serve now.
