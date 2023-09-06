Krishna Janmashtami is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated with great fervour, joy, and enthusiasm across India. The devotees of Lord Krishna conduct prayers, observe fasts, prepare delicious recipes for bhog, and wear new clothes on this day. They pray to Lord Krishna for happiness and peace in their lives. Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, as per official details.

Everybody should note that Krishna Janmashtami 2023 is set to be observed on 6 and 7 September. Many people visit temples and offer bhog to Lord Krishna. We are aware that no Indian festival is complete without bhog or prasad so it is important to look for recipes that are simple and easy to make. One should know the bhog recipes properly.