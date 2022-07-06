Happy International Kissing Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images and WhatsApp Status
International Kissing Day was first celebrated in the UK and became popular around the world in the early 2000s.
Every year, International Kissing Day is observed on 6 July. This year, International Kissing Day 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 6 July 2022. The day is recognised to mark the importance of a kiss in a relationship between lovers.
International Kissing Day is not the same as Kiss Day, which is observed during Valentine's week. Another name for International Kissing Day is World Kissing Day.
The first-ever Kissing Day was established in the United Kingdom (UK) as a mark of love and affection. Later, it became popular across the world, and now, it is celebrated every year in the month of July.
Kissing your loved ones is important because it is a way of showing your feelings and affection towards them. The main idea behind International Kissing Day is to encourage people to show their feelings towards their loved ones (friends, family, partners, and so on ) by kissing them.
International Kissing Day 2022: Best Wishes and Quotes
This International Kissing Day, we have curated a list of best wishes and quotes for you to share with your loved ones.
"How far away the stars appear, and how far is our first kiss, and ah, how outdated my coronary heart." - William Butler Yeats
"If you are ever in doubt as to whether or not to kiss a fairly woman, at all times give her the good thing about the doubt." - Thomas Carlyle
Happiness is like a kiss. You should share it to get pleasure from it." - Bernard Meltzer
"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." - Ingrid Bergman
"Kiss me, and you will see how important I am." - Sylvia Plath
"Kissing is a very special feeling, which you have for someone you love a lot. Happy World Kissing Day!"
"Kiss me till I neglect how terrified I am of all the pieces flawed with my life." - Beau Taplin
"The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?" - Percy Bysshe Shelley
"She knew 100 little issues about him, however, when he kissed her, she couldn't keep in mind her personal title." - Michelle Hodkin
"With the proper particular person, typically kissing feels therapeutic." - Lisa McMann
"I have so many ways to prove my love for you, but on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy International Kissing Day!"
"Sometimes I fail to find words to express my love for you; that’s why I prefer kisses over words. Happy World Kissing Day!"
"If kissing was just two people touching lips, it wouldn’t touch our hearts and bind our souls the way it does. Wish you a wonderful Kissing Day."
"A kiss on your forehead is my way of telling you that you are the most special friend I have. Wishing you a very Happy International Kissing Day 2022."
