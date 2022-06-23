ADVERTISEMENT

Man Attacked for Kissing Wife in Ayodhya's Sarayu River, Cops Say Probe Underway

He was surrounded, dragged out of the river and beaten by the men. River Saraya is considered holy by Hindus.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Man Attacked for Kissing Wife in Ayodhya's Sarayu River, Cops Say Probe Underway
i

An unidentified man was attacked by a group of men for kissing his wife while bathing in the Sarayu river in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, showed a video that went viral on Wednesday, 22 June. The video shows him being surrounded, dragged out of the river and being beaten by a group.

"Aren't you ashamed of this?" the men ask the man.

"Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya," one of them is heard saying.

The video also showed the wife trying to intervene, as the couple was eventually kicked out of the river.

The Ayodhya Police, in a tweet, said that the Kotwali police station had been directed to investigate the incident and take necessary legal action.

Ayodhya Police's statement.

(Photo: Twitter screengrab)

Sarayu is one of the seven tributaries of River Ganga and the Hindus consider it holy. The community believes that Lord Rama’s birthplace is on the banks of the Sarayu river.

Also Read

Ram Mandir Will Be India’s ‘Rashtra Mandir’: Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Will Be India’s ‘Rashtra Mandir’: Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya
ADVERTISEMENT

Some Support, Some Lash Out

The video has since drawn a slew of responses across social media – while some have called the group a 'blot on humanity' for attacking the man and have called for the attackers' arrest, others have said that the couple 'deserved it.'

Kavita Krishnan.

(Photo: Twitter Screengrab)

MD Iqbal Ahmad.

(Photo: Twitter Screengrab)

Also Read

Gyanvapi, Shahi Idgah, Qutub Minar? The Ayodhya Judgment vs What Has Followed

Gyanvapi, Shahi Idgah, Qutub Minar? The Ayodhya Judgment vs What Has Followed

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×