Man Attacked for Kissing Wife in Ayodhya's Sarayu River, Cops Say Probe Underway
He was surrounded, dragged out of the river and beaten by the men. River Saraya is considered holy by Hindus.
An unidentified man was attacked by a group of men for kissing his wife while bathing in the Sarayu river in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, showed a video that went viral on Wednesday, 22 June. The video shows him being surrounded, dragged out of the river and being beaten by a group.
"Aren't you ashamed of this?" the men ask the man.
"Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya," one of them is heard saying.
The video also showed the wife trying to intervene, as the couple was eventually kicked out of the river.
The Ayodhya Police, in a tweet, said that the Kotwali police station had been directed to investigate the incident and take necessary legal action.
Sarayu is one of the seven tributaries of River Ganga and the Hindus consider it holy. The community believes that Lord Rama’s birthplace is on the banks of the Sarayu river.
Some Support, Some Lash Out
The video has since drawn a slew of responses across social media – while some have called the group a 'blot on humanity' for attacking the man and have called for the attackers' arrest, others have said that the couple 'deserved it.'
