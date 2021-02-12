Happy Kiss Day 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes  

Kiss Day is the second last day of the Valentine’s Week. It is celebrated on 13 February every year. It is considered a special day of that week.

On Kiss day, couples express their love in the most romantic way, by kissing each other, with consent. This day is followed by Valentine’s Day on 14 February. Being an important day of the Valentine week, it is celebrated by lovers all over the world.

Kissing your lover with their permission is an of expression of your love, affection, and fondness. There is no better way to explain it other than a poem by Charles Bukowski.

“I will remember the kisses

our lips raw with love

and how you gave me

everything you had...”

So respect you lover and shower them with kisses(with permission).