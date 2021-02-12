Happy Kiss Day 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes
On Kiss day, couples express their love in the most romantic way, by kissing each other, with consent.
Kiss Day is the second last day of the Valentine’s Week. It is celebrated on 13 February every year. It is considered a special day of that week.
On Kiss day, couples express their love in the most romantic way, by kissing each other, with consent. This day is followed by Valentine’s Day on 14 February. Being an important day of the Valentine week, it is celebrated by lovers all over the world.
Kissing your lover with their permission is an of expression of your love, affection, and fondness. There is no better way to explain it other than a poem by Charles Bukowski.
“I will remember the kisses
our lips raw with love
and how you gave me
everything you had...”
So respect you lover and shower them with kisses(with permission).
In this article, we have curated a list of quotes, images and wishes for you to share with your loved ones.
Happy Kiss Day Wishes, Images, Quotes
“A kiss from you gives me an abundance of happiness and joy. May we never part, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day!”
“Truly, madly and deeply in love with you...Let’s create new memories today. Happy Kiss Day!”
“Today I open my heart to let you know how much I love you. Happy Kiss Day!”
“One of the most wonderful gifts that you can give to the one you love is a loving kiss. Happy Kiss Day!”
“As per doctors, kissing reduces blood pressure. So, I want to kiss you daily to keep us always fit. Happy Kiss Day!”
“When words can’t figure out fights, a sweet kiss brings everything Back to normal. Happy Kiss Day!”
“Sweetheart, sending you a loving kiss to let you know how much you mean to me. I wish to say by your side forever. Happy Kiss Day!”
“A Kiss is just a gesture of love and affection which comes from deep within the heart and touches deep within the soul. Happy Kiss Day”
