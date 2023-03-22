Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 Wishes, Images, SMS and Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo is an important and auspicious festival celebrated in Maharashtra, India. The festival of Gudi Padwa is observed annually on the first day of the Chaitra month. This year, Gudi Padwa falls on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

Gudi Padwa is known as 'Ugadi' in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It is recognized as the beginning of spring in several parts of India. Gudi Padwa is also celebrated as the beginning of the new year among Konkani and Marathi Hindus.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2023 we have curated a list of wishes, messages, and greetings for you that you can share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.