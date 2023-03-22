Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 Wishes, Images, SMS and Greetings To Share With Loved Ones
Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 wishes: This year the festival will be observed today on 22 March 2023.
Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo is an important and auspicious festival celebrated in Maharashtra, India. The festival of Gudi Padwa is observed annually on the first day of the Chaitra month. This year, Gudi Padwa falls on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.
Gudi Padwa is known as 'Ugadi' in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It is recognized as the beginning of spring in several parts of India. Gudi Padwa is also celebrated as the beginning of the new year among Konkani and Marathi Hindus.
On the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2023 we have curated a list of wishes, messages, and greetings for you that you can share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.
Happy Gudi Padwa Wishes, Messages, Greetings for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
Gudi Padwa is observed as the new beginning of life, dreams, and happiness. I wish this festival brings you lots of success. Happy Gudi Padwa 2023.
I wish you countless blessings and happiness on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Many many happy returns of Gudi Padwa 2023.
May we stay together always to celebrate all the festivals with joy and contentment. Happy Gudi Padwa dear husband.
All the festivals are the means of bringing your loved ones together and celebrate with joy and happiness. I wish you many many happy returns of the Gudi Padwa 2023.
The Gudi Padwa is not just a festival, it is an emotion that brings all near and dear ones together. Have a happy and blessed Gudi Padwa.
New year means new beginnings and new journey. I wish you a happy and successful journey ahead. Happy Gudi Padwa 2023.
I wish on this Gudi Padwa Lord Brahma bestow you with health, happiness, and lots of good luck. Happy Gudi Padwa dear friend.
May all your dreams come true on this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. Happy Gudi Padwa 2023.
You should seek the blessings of Lord Brahma on the occasion of Gudi Padwa with an intention that everything will fall at its right place. Happy Gudi Padwa.
