Happy Durga Puja 2022: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and WhatsApp Texts to Share

Durga Puja 2022 is all set to be celebrated from Saturday, 1 October. The festival is going to begin with Subho Sasthi, followed by Maha Saptami, Maha Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Bijoya Dashami. As the festival of Durga Puja is here, people are excited to celebrate it. They want to spend time with their friends and family, eat good food, and make lots of memories. People eagerly wait for the festival because it is filled with fun and joy.

Everyone wants to celebrate Durga Puja 2022. Devotees of Goddess Durga clean their homes and conduct prayers during the festival. They pray to Goddess Durga for good health, prosperity, and happiness. The five days of the festival are extremely auspicious for the devotees. Durga Puja is grandly celebrated in Kolkata and people come to the city to see the arrangements.