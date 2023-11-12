Happy Diwali 2023: Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images To Share on Deepavali

Diwali is the festival of lights that is observed every year to celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The day is dedicated to commemorate the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana, and the return of Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman, and Maa Sita to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. On the occasion of Deepavali, Hindus decorate their houses with earthen lamps, rangolis, and flowers. Delicious feasts are prepared, and people embrace love, positivity, and unity by exchanging sweets. One of the important aspects of Diwali is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. According to Hinduism, Maa Laxmi pays a visit to devotees on Deepawali and blesses them with good luck, happiness, and wealth.

On the occasion of Diwali, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS's, posters, and images for you to share with friends and family. You can also upload them as WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to make your loved ones feel special.