Happy Diwali 2023: Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images To Share on Deepavali

Diwali is the festival of lights that is observed every year to celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The day is dedicated to commemorate the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana, and the return of Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman, and Maa Sita to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. On the occasion of Deepavali, Hindus decorate their houses with earthen lamps, rangolis, and flowers. Delicious feasts are prepared, and people embrace love, positivity, and unity by exchanging sweets. One of the important aspects of Diwali is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. According to Hinduism, Maa Laxmi pays a visit to devotees on Deepawali and blesses them with good luck, happiness, and wealth.
On the occasion of Diwali, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS's, posters, and images for you to share with friends and family.
Happy Diwali 2023: Best Messages, Wishes, SMS, Greetings, and Quotes
Here is the list of Diwali wishes, messages, quotes, SMS, and greetings for your family and friends.
Many many happy returns of Diwali. Shubh Deepavali 2023.
Diwali is the festival of lights. May your life be filled with happiness and prosperity. Happy Diwali 2023.
May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundant wealth and prosperity on this Deepavali. Happy Diwali.
Diwali is the time of year that you must spend with your loved ones. I wish you a happy and prosperous Diwali.
Deepavali is the victory of good over evil. Let us be good to everyone. Happy Diwali.
Diwali is the best time of the year because it spreads happiness and positivity. Greetings of Diwali 2023.
May Lord Rama bless you and your family on this pious occasion of Deepawali. Happy Diwali.
Diwali is a lesson for everyone that no matter what goodness always triumphs evil. Happy Deepavali.
May you and your loved ones have a happy and joyous Diwali. Shubh Diwali.
I wish you never ending happiness and prosperity on this Diwali. Happy Deepavali.
Diwali is the festival of lights. I wish you a life full of happiness, good health, and good fortune. Happy Diwali 2023.
Let us pledge to help each other and respect everyone because that is what actually Diwali teaches us. Shubh Diwali 2023.
Diwali teaches us unity, brotherhood, love, and respect, Let us implement all these things in our life. Happy Diwali.
On this Diwali, let us help the poor and needy people so that they can also enjoy the festival. Happy Diwali 2023.
Diwali is the best time of the year because it is filled with love and positivity. Greetings of the day!!!!!
On this auspicious occasion of Deepavali, may God remove all your problems. I wish you a joyous Diwali.
May your be victorious in your life like Lord Rama accomplished his mission. Happy Diwali 2023.
On this Diwali, I wish you get someone as loving as Lord Rama. Greetings of Diwali.
May your love be as strong as Lord Rama and Sita. Happy Diwali 2023.
Happy Diwali 2023 Images: Posters and Wallpapers
