Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images To Share With Family

Dhanteras 2023 Wishes: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras falls on 10 November, and Diwali on 12 November 2023. On the occasion of Dhanvantri

Jayanti, people purchase gold, silver, brooms, and other household items for good luck and prosperity. Some important rituals of Dhanteras are worship of deities like Goddess Laxmi, Lord Kuber, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Dhanvantari.

This year, Dhanteras Muhurat time is from 5:27 pm to 7:27 pm on 10 November 2023. On the occasion of Dhanteras 2023, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, images, quotes, and greetings for you to share with your loved ones, and spread happiness.