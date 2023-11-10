Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images To Share With Family

Dhanteras 2023 Wishes: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras falls on 10 November, and Diwali on 12 November 2023. On the occasion of Dhanvantri
Jayanti, people purchase gold, silver, brooms, and other household items for good luck and prosperity. Some important rituals of Dhanteras are worship of deities like Goddess Laxmi, Lord Kuber, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Dhanvantari.
This year, Dhanteras Muhurat time is from 5:27 pm to 7:27 pm on 10 November 2023. On the occasion of Dhanteras 2023, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, images, quotes, and greetings for you to share with your loved ones, and spread happiness.
Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings for Friends and Family
May Lord Kubera bless you now and always. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
I hope this festival of Dhanteras brings lot of happiness, good luck, prosperity, and success in your life. Happy Dhanteras.
May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with countless happiness, prosperity, wealth, and health. Happy Dhanteras.
Wishing you never ending happiness and joy on this blessed occasion of Dhanteras. Happy Dhanvantri Jayanti 2023.
May Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantari fulfill all your wishes and desires in this Dhanteras. I wish happy returns of Dhantrayodashi. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, I pray that Goddess Lakshmi bless you with health, wealth and never-ending happiness. Happy Dhanteras.
May Lord Yama be happy and impressed with you on this Yama Deepam. May you be blessed with health and longevity. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
I wish you lots of profit and success in your newly started business. Happy Dhanteras 2023 my dear friend.
You should also trust in the plans of God. May this festival bless you and your family with lots of happiness and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras.
Happy Dhanteras 2023: Images, Posters, and Wallpapers
