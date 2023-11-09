Dhanteras 2023 Date: Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, History and Significance

Dhanteras 2023 Date: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is the beginning of five day festival of Diwali. Also known as Yama Deepam and Dhanvantri
Jayanti the festival falls every year on the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi of Kartik month. On the occasion of Dhanteras, Hindus purchase gold, silver, utensil, brooms, and several other household items, which is considered auspicious. One of the main aspects of Dhanteras is to worship and seek blessings of Lord Kuber, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Ganesha, Lord Yama, and Goddess Laxmi.
This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, 10 November 2023. The festival of Dhanteras will be followed by Choti Diwali, Deepawali or Badi Diwali, Gowardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Let us read about the Dhanteras 2023 date, time, puja vidhi, muhurat time, rituals, history, significance, and other details below.
Dhanteras 2023 Date: When Is Dhantrayodashi This Year?
This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, 10 November 2023.
Dhanteras 2023 Muhurat Time: Know the Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:35 pm on 10 November 2023.
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 1:57 pm on 11 November 2023.
Pradosh Kaal: 5:09 pm to 7:42 pm on 10 November 2023.
Vrishabha Kaal: 5:27 pm to 7:27 pm on 10 November 2023.
Dhanteras Muhurat Time: 5:27 pm to 7:27 pm on 10 November 2023.
History and Significance of Dhanteras
Dhanteras is an auspicious festival observed by Hindus. During this festival, people purchase new items especially gold, silver, clothes, utensils brooms, and other valuable things. People also clean and decorate their houses, worship Lord Dhanvantri, Goddess Lakshmi and other deities, and perform special rituals on Dhanteras.
As per Hindu Mythology, Devas and Asuras were fighting for Amrit during Samudra Manthan for grabbing the Amrit (elixir). The significance of Dhanteras is the worship of Dhanvantri (God of Ayurveda), who according to Hindu beliefs appeared during the Samudra Manthan holding a sacred Ayurveda text in one hand and a kalash (pot) full of Amrit (elixir) in other hand. People also worship Lord Yama (God of Death) on the occasion of Dhanteras to seek his blessings for the longevity and good wealth of family.
Dhanteras 2023: Puja Rituals
Following are some of the important rituals followed by Hindus on the occasion of Dhanteras.
Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.
Clean and decorate the entire house, especially the place where Puja will be performed.
Place the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuber, Lord Dhanvantri, Goddess Laxmi in the Puja room. Start the rituals by lighting a diya near the idols. Then apply tilak, put garlands, and offer sweets to the deities.
Place all the things purchased during Dhanteras Shubh Muhrat near the idols and perform special puja.
In the evening, perform Yama Deepam ritual is performed. During this ritual, a four faced diya is lit outside the house in southwest direction. The diya is offered to Lord Yama, who according to Hindus is the god of death, and blesses them with long life and good health.
What To Buy on Dhanteras 2023?
Following is the list of items that people must buy on the occasion of Dhanteras to bring luck and prosperity.
Gold
Silver
Brooms
House
Land
Vehicles
Utensils
Jewellery
Electronic items
New clothes
Dhanteras 2023: Puja Muhurat Timings in Different Cities
Check out the Dhanteras Muhurat timings in different cities of India below.
New Delhi: 5:57 pm to 7:43 pm.
Noida: 5:57 pm to 7:42 pm.
Gurgaon: 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm.
Ahmedabad: 6:15 pm to 8:13 pm.
Bengaluru: 6:10 pm to 8:13 pm.
Chandigarh: 5:45 pm to 7:39 pm.
Kolkata: 5:13 pm to 7:11 pm.
Mumbai: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm.
Jaipur: 5:56 pm to 7:52 pm.
Hyderabad: 6 pm to 8:01 pm.
Chennai: 6 pm to 8:02 pm.
Pune: 6:17 pm to 8:17 pm.
Dhanteras 2023: Do's and Don'ts To Follow
People must follow below Do's and Don'ts on the occasion of Dhantrayodashi.
Things To Do on Dhanteras
Clean the houses and Puja area.
Make the house free of Vastu Dosha and remove useless items.
Purchase a new broom on Dhanteras because it is considered as a symbol of Goddess Laxmi.
Give medicines to poor and needy as charity to seek blessings of Lord Dhanvantri.
Perform Laxmi Puja, recite mantras, and perform Laxmi Puja.
Lit every corner of your house.
Worship cows and feed them with rotis and green grass.
Purchase gold, silver, jewellery, and other valuable items.
Things To Avoid on Dhanteras
Do not consume alcohol.
Do not participate in gambling.
Avoid purchasing sharp objects.
Buying black clothes must be avoided.
Do not sell any household items.
Avoid giving rice in charity.
Avoid cooking eggs and meat.
Do not use onion and garlic while preparing food.
