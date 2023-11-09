Dhanteras 2023 Date: Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, History and Significance

Dhanteras 2023 Date: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is the beginning of five day festival of Diwali. Also known as Yama Deepam and Dhanvantri

Jayanti the festival falls every year on the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi of Kartik month. On the occasion of Dhanteras, Hindus purchase gold, silver, utensil, brooms, and several other household items, which is considered auspicious. One of the main aspects of Dhanteras is to worship and seek blessings of Lord Kuber, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Ganesha, Lord Yama, and Goddess Laxmi.

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, 10 November 2023. The festival of Dhanteras will be followed by Choti Diwali, Deepawali or Badi Diwali, Gowardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Let us read about the Dhanteras 2023 date, time, puja vidhi, muhurat time, rituals, history, significance, and other details below.