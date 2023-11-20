Happy Chhath Puja 2023: Top 20+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Images To Share

After Diwali, Hindus are excited to celebrate one more important festival known as Chhath Puja. It is a four day event that is observed on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika or Vikram Samvat, according to the Hindu calendar. Also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, this festival is recognized six days after the festival of lights. This year, Chhath Puja 2023 started from 17 November and will end today on 20 November.

Chhath Puja, Hindus worship the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya for the well-being and good health of their children. Chhath Puja is mainly observed in specific parts of India including Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Outside India, the festival is recognised in Nepal. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, women observe long fasts from sunrise to sunset and do not eat anything to promote prosperity and progress of their family members.

