Happy Chhath Puja 2023: Top 20+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Images To Share

After Diwali, Hindus are excited to celebrate one more important festival known as Chhath Puja. It is a four day event that is observed on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika or Vikram Samvat, according to the Hindu calendar. Also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, this festival is recognized six days after the festival of lights. This year, Chhath Puja 2023 started from 17 November and will end today on 20 November.
Chhath Puja, Hindus worship the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya for the well-being and good health of their children. Chhath Puja is mainly observed in specific parts of India including Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Outside India, the festival is recognised in Nepal. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, women observe long fasts from sunrise to sunset and do not eat anything to promote prosperity and progress of their family members.
We have curated a list of wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, and images on Chhath Puja 2023 for you to share with friends, family, and loved ones on Facebook and WhatsApp.
Happy Chhath Puja 2023: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Quotes, Greetings, and Images for Loved Ones
May your prayers be answered in every possible way. May you be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja 2023.
May Lord Surya bless you with health, wealth and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. Happy Chhath Puja!
Chhath Puja is an occasion to offer Arghya to Lord Surya, and thank him with all your heart. May your fast bring you joy and immense satisfaction. Happy Chhath Puja!
Let’s thank Lord Surya for the light, and take a holy bath in the river too. May this Chhath Puja brings ample of joy and blessings for us. Happy Chhath Puja 2023.
May all your wishes and desires be fulfilled on this auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. Greetings of Chhath Puja 2023.
Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to Sun, the source of all things around us. May you and your family have a blessed Chhath Puja this year.
May you be blessed with Sun Lord. I wish all the happiness of this world to you on this auspicious occasion. Happy Chhath Puja 2023.
Wishing you love, luck, happiness, and good health on this Chhath Puja. Stay happy and blessed!!!
May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya be showered on you and your family today. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family!!!!
Let us pray with our heart today so that the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya and Surya Devta will befall on us. Happy Chhath Puja.
I wish that Chhathi Maiya and Sun God (Surya Devta) grant you the strength of an elephant and the courage of a lion so that you can have a blessed life on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Have a wonderful Chhath Puja!
Get rid of all the gloom today and embrace positivity. May luck and fortune come your way on this auspicious and pious day. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.
Today is the day to thank the Sun God ardently and offer Arghya to him. I hope you enjoy your fast. Happy Chhath Puja 2022.
On this Chhath Puja, May God provide you the finest of health and pleasure. May goodness and optimism be all around you. Happy Chhath Puja!
May this Chhath Puja usher in new beginnings for you in terms of success, fortune, and life. May the Sun God bless you and your family and grant all of your wishes for this day. Happy Chhath Puja.
Chhath Puja is a celebration of real devotion, endurance, faith, and personal conviction. May happiness and fortune abound for you. May the Sun God's kind rays illuminate your life. I wish you and your family a very Happy Chhath Puja.
May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring you happiness and prosperity and may you live long. Happy Chhath Puja 2022.
With the rising Sun, let's start the day with puja of Chhath Maiya so that she brings new happiness and prosperity into your life. May Chhath Maiya grant all of your wishes. Happy Chhath puja.
May the divine rays of Sun God bless you and your family today. Let us perform Chhath Puja with utmost sincerity and faith. Happy Chhath Puja.
Sending all the love, blessings, and good wishes on you way. Happy Chahhth Puja dear brother.
