Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

India is a land of festivals and it is in this country we witness several festivals following each other in quick succession. Hanuman Jayanti is one such festival that is celebrated by the Hindus. On this day, people worship Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrang Bali by his devotees.

We all have heard the stories of The Ramayana and the devotion of Hanuman to Lord Ram. He had helped Ram in all aspects of his life from lifting the Dronagiri parvat in search of Sanjeevani Booti to bringing back Sita from Lanka.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birthday of Lord Hanuman, also considered the strongest god of the Hindus. Devotees also call him by the names Sarvamayavibhanjana and Sankat Mochan. It is believed that all fears and difficulties go away when one worships Lord Hanuman.