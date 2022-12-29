Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Inspirational Quotes by Him, & Messages
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Here are a few inspirational quotes that you can share with your friends and family.
Guru Gobind Singh is an inspirational person who people will not forget. This year, in 2022, Guru Gobind Singh will mark his 355th birth anniversary. It is important to note that Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 is all set to be observed on Thursday, 29 December. He was the tenth Guru of Sikhs and was known as Dashmesh pita. People religiously follow him and his teachings so his birth anniversary is grandly celebrated in India.
One should note that Guru Gobind Singh introduced the five Ks which are Kanga, Kesh, Kachera, Kara, and Kirpan, in Sikhism. As per the Sikh calendar, Gobind Singh Ji was born in January 1666. He was born to the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur and Mata Gujri as Gobind Rai in Patna Sahib, Bihar. These are the details we have.
Here are a few inspirational quotes, messages, and wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 that you can share with your friends and family on this auspicious day.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes
May Guru Gobind Singh Ji bless you and your loved ones with happiness, peace, and abundance for eternity; may he inspire us to be better human beings. Happy Gurpurab.
Best wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family. May all your problems end soon with the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Celebrate this auspicious day with your friends and family.
May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding light through your life. May he always shower abundant blessings on you and guide you through your problems. I wish you happiness and peace on this day.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Quotes
If you are determined, the victory shall be yours - Guru Gobind Singh.
Blessings of your teachers and almighty cannot be taken for granted. These are only with you until you do good deeds - Guru Gobind Singh.
It is only by the benevolence of people around you that you have an entity called 'You' - Guru Gobind Singh.
I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil… the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots - Guru Gobind Singh.
