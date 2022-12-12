Dr Maria Telkes: Why Was She Known as the Sun Queen? Google Celebrates Her Life

The life of Dr Maria Telkes is being celebrated by the Google Doodle today, on Monday, 12 December. It is important to note that she was one of the first pioneers of solar energy. She firmly believed that the power of the sun could change human lives and she worked towards it. Dr Maria Telkes was the first person to receive The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award on 12 December 1952. Google is celebrating her life and contributions via a doodle on Monday.

Dr Maria Telkes was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1900. She studied physical chemistry at the Eotvos Lorand University of Budapest. Dr Telkes graduated with a BA in 1920 and received her PhD in 1924. She moved to the United States in the following year and accepted a position as a biophysicist. Google is celebrating her via a doodle.