Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Tips To Celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi With Your Family

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 19 September. As per the Hindu calendar, this auspicious festival is celebrated in the month of Bhadra. It is celebrated grandly in different parts of India as people get together to welcome Lord Ganesha. Devotees patiently wait to observe the festival with their friends and family. Everyone should know the puja dates and muhurat before welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes. They seek his blessings during the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 will be observed from 19 September to 28 September, according to the details mentioned on the calendar. During this festival, people spend as much time as they can with their friends and family. They also exchange gifts and sweets to show their love for each other. Devotees seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for a happy life.