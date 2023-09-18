Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Tips To Celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi With Your Family

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 19 September. As per the Hindu calendar, this auspicious festival is celebrated in the month of Bhadra. It is celebrated grandly in different parts of India as people get together to welcome Lord Ganesha. Devotees patiently wait to observe the festival with their friends and family. Everyone should know the puja dates and muhurat before welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes. They seek his blessings during the festival.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 will be observed from 19 September to 28 September, according to the details mentioned on the calendar. During this festival, people spend as much time as they can with their friends and family. They also exchange gifts and sweets to show their love for each other. Devotees seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for a happy life.
You should know the right way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with your friends and family. We will help you figure out how to celebrate the auspicious festival with your family this year and make everyone around you happy.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ways To Celebrate
Help to Clean Your House
You cannot welcome Lord Ganesha or celebrate the festival without cleaning the house. Make sure to take out time from your busy schedule to help clean the house before Ganesh Chaturthi starts.
Clean every corner of the house and make sure to set up the puja room. You should also help to decorate your home with lights and flowers for the festival. Use your creative ideas to decorate the room and make it look pretty.
Make Rangolis
Another way to spend time with your family during Ganesh Chaturthi is to sit together and make rangolis.
You can make a rangoli in the puja room where the idol of Lord Ganesha will be placed. Look at the different unique designs online and choose one that all of you can do together. This will not only help you to spend time with your family but also prepare you for the festival.
Conduct Artis
Once the idol of Lord Ganesha is placed in the puja room, be present during the pujas and arti.
This is the best way to celebrate the festival and Lord Ganesha will bless you with what you deserve in life. Wear new clothes and get ready in the morning for the puja ceremonies.
Feast Together
No festival is complete without good food. Help your family prepare different delicacies during the festival and sit together to relish them.
Feasting together will help you to spend time with your family. You can also invite your friends and relatives to enjoy the delicacies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)