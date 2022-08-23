Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals, and Bhog Recipe Ideas
Know the date, puja timings, rituals, celebrations, and recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.
Preparations and pre-celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the grandest festivals of India, have already begun. After celebrating Rakshabandan and Janmashtami, we are now looking forward to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.
Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. The festival usually falls in either August or September.
This time Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on 31 August 2022. Ganeshotsav is celebrated for 10 days that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. The last day is celebrated as the Ganesh Visarjan day.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dates and Puja Timings
Ganesh Chaturthi date: Wednesday, 31 August 2022
Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat: 11:05 am to 01:38 pm
(Duration- 2 hours, 33 minutes)
Ganesh Visarjan date: Friday, 9 September 2022
Time to avoid moon sighting- 03:33 pm to 08:40 pm on 30 August
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Significance And Rituals
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees worship Lord Ganesh for a prosperous and good future. It is believed that Ganesh Chaturthi marks the rebirth of Ganesh and signifies 'new beginnings'.
It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna, in the middle of the day, making mid-day the most auspicious time for Ganesh Puja, also called Shodashopachara Ganapati Puja.
On this day, idols of Lord Ganesh are brought home for Ganesh Sthapana and people offer prayers, and bhog every day for 10 days. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesh in water bodies.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bhog Recipes
Modak: Modaks are considered to be Lord Ganesh's favorite. There is a variety of modaks in the market- plain steamed modaks, chocolate modaks, and fried modaks. It is basically a dumpling found in multiple flavors.
Sheera: This dessert is a popular offering made during Ganesh Chaturthi to offer to Lord Ganesh. It can be prepared easily with a simple combination of semolina and sugar. You can also add nuts and fruits for extra flavour.
Motichoor Laddu: It is believed that Lord Ganesh really enjoyed eating motichoor laddu and this is enough reason to make some at home for the festivities. You just have to prepare a sugar syrup with a few seeds of your choice, prepare boondi with gram flour, mix them well, and then shape them like balls.
Satori: This Maharashtrian dish of satori is made with mawa, ghee, besan, and milk. It is like a thick paratha with mawa, besan, and nuts in the filling fried in ghee.
Medu Vada: People in South India choose to offer Lord Ganesh their signature dish of medu vada. These are spongy fried fritters enjoyed by everyone.
