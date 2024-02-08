Frizzy Hair Remedies: How Do You Get Rid Of Frizzy Hair Naturally?

1. Start with a Good Haircut

Get rid of dry, dead ends. Split ends can travel up the strand and can cause more damage and frizz, so it is best to get a haircut when you start to notice fraying. If you live in a region where humidity is high, then it is recommended to get a haircut with blunt lines. This helps keep weight in the haircut, which also helps keep the hair down.

2. Turn Down the Temperature

While a hot shower does feel good on the muscles, it doesn't do much good for your hair. The temperature of the water causes the cuticle to rise and when the cuticles are raised, hair needs more moisture. That doesn't necessarily mean you have to have a shivering shower but just turn the knob down a notch or two so the shower is warm, but not steaming.

3. Wash Wisely

Products with high alcohol content tend to dehydrate the hair causing the hair to search for moisture. To reduce frizz, use shampoos with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, which is a great humectant, meaning it absorbs the extra moisture in the air to create a protective coating over the strands.

4. Condition Your Hair Well

Many people believe that they only need to shampoo their hair every time they shower, but that just isn't the case. Even the best frizz-fighting shampoos strip away your hair's natural oils and moisturizers. Instead, alternate between using shampoo and conditioner one day and just conditioner the next to lock in the natural moisture. Also, only condition from the nape of the neck toward the ends of the hair strands to avoid a greasy scalp.