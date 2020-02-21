Can You Find Yummy Vegetarian Fare Abroad? I Tried, In Lisbon

Like Summer Itself

Having left my hotel room (where I stayed for the first few days, for a conference) at half past nine, my first stop at the Mercado Ribeira was a little organic shop where I bagged a bunch of the juiciest cherries for a Euro. I was chatting with the lady at the shop about the produce in her shop, and she told me how much she appreciated someone who cared about how their food grows, when it’s so easy to reach out for processed food.

The smell of freshly cut flowers – like summer itself – was rather inviting, and so I stopped for a minute at the florist across, just to take it in. The fresh produce in the market was particularly interesting, with mounds of sweet cherries and tart lemons to pick from for summer baking.