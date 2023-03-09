Lakme Fashion Week 2023 Starts Today: How To Watch Live Online and TV

Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) has started today on 9 March 2023 at 12 pm. This premier fashion and life style event will last for four days, starting today.

The March edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 is being held at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The four-day style fiesta will come to an end on Sunday, 12 March 2023 with Manish Malhotra’s prêt collection 'Diffuse.'

Some of the well renowned fashion designers that will present their iconic brands in the Lakme Fashion Week are Aneeth Arora of Pero; Rahul Mishra; Rudraksh Dwivedi and Hiro; Kallol Datta; Masaba Gupta; Sudheer Rajbhar; Kriti Tula; Bhaavya Goenka, and many more.

Let us read about Lakme Fashion Week 2023 date, time, live streaming, telecast, and other important details.