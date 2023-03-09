Lakme Fashion Week 2023 Starts Today: How To Watch Live Online and TV
Lakme Fashion Week 2023 has already started today and it will end on 12 March.
Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) has started today on 9 March 2023 at 12 pm. This premier fashion and life style event will last for four days, starting today.
The March edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 is being held at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The four-day style fiesta will come to an end on Sunday, 12 March 2023 with Manish Malhotra’s prêt collection 'Diffuse.'
Some of the well renowned fashion designers that will present their iconic brands in the Lakme Fashion Week are Aneeth Arora of Pero; Rahul Mishra; Rudraksh Dwivedi and Hiro; Kallol Datta; Masaba Gupta; Sudheer Rajbhar; Kriti Tula; Bhaavya Goenka, and many more.
Let us read about Lakme Fashion Week 2023 date, time, live streaming, telecast, and other important details.
According to Sunil Sethi, the Chairman of FDCI, "We are all excited to return to Mumbai with this edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. As we continue to foster a partnership that brings to the fore the best of talent we currently have in India in the fashion and design space, we could not be more excited to spotlight new and emerging talent as well as give a platform to established designers to bring their creativity to life. Audiences can expect never seen before manifestations of design on the runway that we are sure will contribute to a sustainable growth of fashion and nurture the industry as a whole."
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Start Date and Time
The Lakme Fashion Week 2023 has started from today on 9 March 2023 at 12 pm.
Lakme Fashion Week 2023:End Date
The Lakme Fashion Week 2023 will end on Sunday, 12 March 2023.
Lakme Fashion Week 2023 Venue?
The Lakme Fashion Week 2023 is being held at the Jio World Garden, Mumbai.
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Live Streaming and Telecast
The live streaming of the March edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 will be available on the jio TV and Voot. Viewers can also enjoy the online telecast of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) on official social media channels of the LFW and and FDCI.
