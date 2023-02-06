ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Masaba Gupta Shares Unseen Pictures From Her Wedding Bash

"The one where everyone hugs", Masaba Gupta captioned her social media post.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Masaba Gupta took to social media on Monday, 6 February, to share some unseen photos from her wedding bash. Earlier in January, the fashion designer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra, in an intimate ceremony amidst their friends and family. The couple hosted a wedding bash for their industry friends following their wedding.

Sharing some pictures on her official Instagram account, she captioned the post, "The one where everyone hugs! Part 1!"

Here, take a look:

Also Read

'Married My Ocean of Calm': Masaba Gupta & Actor Satyadeep Misra Tie the Knot

'Married My Ocean of Calm': Masaba Gupta & Actor Satyadeep Misra Tie the Knot

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×