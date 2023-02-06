In Photos: Masaba Gupta Shares Unseen Pictures From Her Wedding Bash
"The one where everyone hugs", Masaba Gupta captioned her social media post.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Masaba Gupta took to social media on Monday, 6 February, to share some unseen photos from her wedding bash. Earlier in January, the fashion designer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra, in an intimate ceremony amidst their friends and family. The couple hosted a wedding bash for their industry friends following their wedding.
Sharing some pictures on her official Instagram account, she captioned the post, "The one where everyone hugs! Part 1!"
Here, take a look:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.