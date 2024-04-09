Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Recipes: Tasty Dishes To Make at Home This Eid; Check Recipes

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner and Muslims across the globe are excited to observe it. The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end and people are gearing up to observe the biggest festival of the Muslim community, Eid-ul-Fitr. According to the latest details, the event is expected to be observed on 11 April, in India. Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as Eid-al-Fitr, Meethi Eid, and Id-al-Fitr. We should all celebrate this festival happily.
We all know no festival is complete without a few unique and tasty dishes. Eid-ul-Fitr is incomplete without certain sweet dishes. It is the time to invite your friends and family home and prepare tasty food items for lunch. You can choose from a variety of options and see which recipe is the easiest for you. Make sure to collect the ingredients.
Here are some interesting food recipes you can try this Eid-ul-Fitr to treat your loved ones. Read all the recipes and see which one is best for you to try for the first time.
Eid Mubarak 2024: Eid-ul-Fitr Dishes
Phirni
Ingredients:
Milk
Rice Flour
Chopped almonds
Chopped pistachios
Green cardamom (crushed)
Sugar
Recipe:
Heat the milk in a pan for some time and let it come to a boil. Add the rice flour slowly and stir continuously to prevent lumps. Add sugar and keep stirring till it begins to get thick. Add the chopped dry fruits and crushed cardamom. Pour the phirni into serving bowls. Garnish with dry fruits and saffron. Refrigerate for 2-3 hours and serve chilled.
Sheer Khurma
Ingredients:
Milk
Vermicelli
Sugar
Finely chopped dates
Chironji seeds
Chopped almonds
Chopped cashew nuts
Chopped pistachios
Ghee
Cardamom powder
Khoya
Recipe:
Heat some ghee in a heavy bottom pot and add almonds and cashews. Fry them for some time and add pistachios. Saute all the ingredients until crisp and lightly golden. Remove them aside. Now, add one tablespoon of ghee and add vermicelli. Fry them on a medium heat for some time. Pour milk and let it boil for some time.
Now, add the roasted vermicelli and some of the dry fruits. Stir well and check whether the vermicelli is soft and cooked. Keep stirring to prevent the milk from burning at the bottom.
Add cardamom powder, sugar, and khoya. Keep stirring the mixture and then turn off the gas. Sheer Khurma will thicken once it cools down and you can transfer it to bowls for your guests.
Mutton Biryani
Ingredients:
Washed and cleaned mutton
Soaked basmati rice
Thinly sliced onions
Cardamom
Cinnamon sticks
Cloves
Bay leaves
Ginger-garlic paste
Cumin and coriander powder
Red Chili powder
Turmeric powder
Yoghurt
Milk
Ghee
Salt
Saffron strands
Rose water
Mint leaves
Coriander leaves
Recipe:
In a large pot, heat some ghee and add the sliced onions. Fry until golden brown and keep it aside. In the same pot, add the whole spices and fry for some time. Now, add the mutton, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix the ingredients well and cook for about 10-15 minutes. Add the fried onions, yoghurt, chopped mint leaves, and chopped coriander leaves and mix well.
Add enough water to cook the rice. Now, add the soaked rice and cook until it is 80% done. In a small pan, heat 1/4 cup of milk and add some saffron strands.
In a large dish, layer the mutton and rice alternately. Make sure to start and end with a layer of rice. Pour the saffron milk and remaining ghee. Cover tightly with aluminium foil. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes. Sprinkle rose water on top and serve hot with raita.
