Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Date: History and Significance of Holy Festival of Eid-al-Fitr

Each country has its own unique way to mark the festival of Eid. In some countries, families gather to attend lavish parties with traditional foods and celebrations. In others, people take to the streets to participate in colorful processions and parades. It is also a time for Muslims to express their gratitude for Allah’s gift and guidance during the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the important aspects of Eid-al-Fitr is Eid Prayer. It is a time of religious piety and celebration. Eid prayer is performed after the end of the long month of Ramadan. One of the most important purposes of Eid prayer is to increase the number of Muslims to attend congregations during this time. In addition to prayer, the Eid sermon (after Eid Prayer) is also made an integral part of this gathering. Many religious scholars have different opinions on Eid prayers. However, the majority of them believe that it is obligatory. The Eid prayer is a time of great spiritual significance and it is important for Muslims to attend it.